After knocking off one of the top teams in Class A last week, the Pacers will be looking to keep the momentum going on Monday at home against Bixby.
The Pacers 4-3 win over Red Oak at the Stillwater Festival, gave the team their second win of the season. Bixby enters the game as the top team in District 6A-3 with a 7-1 record. Enid is currently 0-4 in district play, having faced both Bartlesville and Jenks twice.
Bixby’s lone loss came in the first game of the Broken Arrow Tournament to 4A Muldrow 1-0. Enid (2-5) is still look for its home win of the season.
