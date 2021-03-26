CHOCTAW — Enid’s girls went 2-3-4 in the 100 meter hurdles to highlight the Pacers and Plainsmen’s day at the Yellowjackets Invitational track meet Friday.
Lauren Powell (17.83), Mya Rodriguez (17.91) and Yeeun Lee (18.82) were second, third and fourth in the hurdles. Rodriguez and Lee had placed in the two previous meets, but this was Powell’s first time out.
Rodriguez was sixth in the 300 hurdles in 52.74.
“Not too bad,’’ said Enid coach Steve Bloom. “That was a pleasant surprise. Lauren had been looking good in practice.’’
Jayden Parker was fifth in the shot put with a 30-foot throw. Sarah Wong, Brianna Clayton, Avery Sampson and Evelyn Isordia were sixth in the 1,600 relay (4:45.88). Wong, Sarah Bonebreak, Christa Carr and Abigail Poggenpohl were eighth in the 800 in 1:54.13.
“We’re picking up points in areas that we haven’t been in the last couple of years,’’ Bloom said. “Our relay times were better than they have been.’’
The Plainsmen’s highest finish was the 3,200 relay where Jared Lara, Ruben Daniels, Noah Voth and Maxwell Smith were third in 8:28.08.
“For the first time together, that’s not bad,’’ said EHS coach Kareem Sears. “They all ran hard and competed.’’
The Plainsmen had three fourths — Smith, 400, 52.51; Daniels, 1,600, 4:47.23 and John Wheeler, 110 hurdles, 17.78.
“Max has a lot of potential,’’ Sears said. “We have to do some things with his form, but we have thrown him in with the big dogs and he is holding his own.
“Ruben has been dealing with a foot injury and this was his first mile. He ran well and he’s only going to get better. John Wheeler is one of the better hurdlers we have had in the last few years. We’re tweaking his form and he’s only going to get better.’’
Donovan Rieman was fifth in the shot put (45-4) and sixth in the discus (128-9).
“He’s getting better each week,’’ Sears said. “The way he is throwing, he is likely to make state.’’
Smith was seventh in the 200 (23.61). Smith, Voth, Lara and Daniels were eighth in the 1,600 relay (3:43.15).
“I was proud of our effort,’’ Sears said. “They give me everything they had. That’s all that you can ask.’’
The next track meet will be April 9 at Carl Albert High School in Midwest City,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.