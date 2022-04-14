Enid’s slow-pitch softball team welcomed 6A foe Tulsa Union to Pacer Field on a beautiful Thursday afternoon. For Enid, the result wasn’t as beautiful. The Pacers lost the first game 19-7 and the second 21-8.
“We made a few uncharacteristic errors against a really good team,” said Enid coach Chris Jensen. “ I thought we competed much better in the second game. We will regroup and get ready for next week.”
The scoring started right off the bat in game one, with both teams scoring a pair of runs in the first. Enid’s runs came on a two-run homer by Tiara Henry as she cleared the left field wall, scoring Kylee Copeland.
Union took the reigns from there, scoring five in the second while holding Enid scoreless, errors and dropped balls plagued the Pacers but Enid added a trio of runs in the third. Mady Withey scored two when she doubled on a fly ball to left that was mishandled. Later that inning, Kyra Criss singled, scoring Withey.
Union roared back and scored four in the fourth to pull away before scoring eight in the sixth. Criss hit a two-run homer in the sixth but Enid fell short via the run rule.
Henry started the second game for the Pacers.
Union scored a run in the first and held Enid scoreless in the bottom of the inning. A trio of Union runs in the second spelled disaster for the Pacers. Enid did come back in the bottom of the second with a pair of runs when Copeland singled, scoring two.
Union added a run in the third and three in the fourth to take an 8-2 lead.
Enid struck in the fifth for two runs. Camryn Patterson and Copeland drove runs in. The big inning for Enid came in the sixth, down 14-4, the Pacers put up four runs. A walk to Henry drove a run in. Taylyn Canchola singled to score a run. The next at-bat, Patterson hit a sac fly to score a run before Withey doubled to bring in what would be the final run for the Pacers before Enid allowed seven in the top of the seventh.
The two losses bring Enid to 14-8 on the season. Enid hosts a doubleheader with Dover on Monday at Pacer Field.
The Pacers have six regular season games left. Each of the last three games are against team currently ranked in the top 16 in the OSSAA rankings.
Coming into the double header, Enid was ranked 16th in 6A, while Union was ranked 11th.
