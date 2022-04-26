Enid softball fell in their regular season finale 25--16 to the 17th ranked Kremlin-Hillsdale Broncos Tuesday.
The Pacers finish the season 17-11 and will play a regional at Union, along with Mustang.
Desirae Sutton started the game for Enid but only lasted an inning, giving up seven hits and seven runs.
Kremlin-Hillsdale got the early lead after Enid put up six in the top of the first. Kyra Criss got things going when she singled to score Kylee Copeland. Serena Williams singled in the next at-bat to score a run before a grand slam by Maliya Decker gave Enid a 6-0 lead.
After giving up the seven first innign runs, Enid was shutout in the second.Kinzley Lebeda came on to pitch from the second inning on and finished the game for the Pacers. Lebeda allowed 18 hits, and 18 runs while walking 11.
The Broncos extended their lead to 10-6 with three runs in the bottom of the second.
Enid regained the lead in the top of the third. Camryn Patterson doubled to score a run before Mady Withey singled to score another. Williams walked with bases loaded to make the game 10-9, still in favor of Kremlin-Hillsdale.
A grounder by Decker scored the tying run while a fielder’s choice scored Criss to put the Pacers up 11-10. Two more runs would score to put Enid up 13-10.
The lead wouldn;’t last long, as Kremlin-Hillsdale scored four in the bottom of the fourth , each by way of the long ball.
Enid added runs in the fourth and fifth but Kremlin added eight in the bottom of the six and shut the Pacers out in the top of the seventh to seal the win.
Enid heads into the regional tournament on a three-game losing streak after being swept by Deer Creek last week.
