Enid is moving on to the second round of the Stillwater Cup after knocking off Coweta, 5-0 on Friday.
The Plainsmen played into a strong wind in the second half but were still able to score three goals during that time. The team’s first came on a pass from Giovanni Sanabaria in the third minute of the game. Enid wouldn’t have another good look at the net until four minutes before halftime when Raymond Gonzalez hit a shot from 30 yards out that found the top of the net and gave the Plainsmen a 2-0 lead.
“In the second half we were going into the wind,” Liddell said, “Which a lot of people don’t like doing, it suits our style because the ball holds up when we do play through-balls. We keep the ball low and knock it around and we’re able to break the wind as well as the opponent.”
Enid plays a style of soccer that uses more quick passes to get the defense out of position and find space.
“Proud of the group, very classy and we’re excited to go into the next game tomorrow.”
The Plainsmen’s big second half was started by Brandon Garcia early in the period. Geovany Lupercio scored two goals in the final half to secure the win.
“Geo scored our first goal of the season and he hasn’t scored since, so it was sure nice for him to get a couple goals because he’s done a lot of work the last five or six games.”
The Plainsmen remain undefeated with the win but will have a tough challenge on Saturday when they will face Edmond Santa Fe for a chance to play in the championship game at 2 p.m.
The Pacers lost on penalty kicks to Holland Hall in the consolation championship of the Stillwater Cup.
Both teams were tied 1-1 going into penalty kicks but the Plainsmen could only muster one goal in the shootout.
It was the second time in four games that the Pacers have fallen in penalty kicks and both games were losses with senior forward Judith Huerta scoring the lone goal in each.
“We played an awful lot of soccer,” Enid head coach Craig Liddell said about his team’s performance in the tournament, “We got a lot of girls some good playing time. Girls stuck with it, had good attitudes for the most part and started to connect. We’ve not fully arrived on that yet, we’ll work on that next week.”
The game broke open in the 25th minute after Holland Hall scored on a counterattack. Junior forward Jacey Phillips answered for the Pacers coming out of halftime to tie the game at one.
Phillips scored after she slipped behind the Dutch’s defense on a corner kick from Mia Yerian.
“Mia hits a great dead ball,” Liddell said, “Really nice service. We’ve been working out some set plays that give us some very nice opportunities all the time, so that was nice.”
Enid finished 1-2 after they lost their first round matchup with Metro Christian and then bounced back and beat Coweta in their second game on Thursday and scored five goals during their three games.
Liddell said his team showed signs that they are improving but wants to see his team connect better on their passes.
“We’ve got to work on connecting a little bit cleaner, but we were able to see pieces of that, like some nice pieces so that was good.”
The Pacers will have time to work on those things next week before the team heads back to Stillwater for a game against the Pioneers.
Liddell said that tournaments like these are important for his squad so that they can be use to seeing different teams and formations.
“I think we’ve got the makings of making a good run in district play. We’ve just got to take what we’ve learned this weekend and we’ve seen some different formations and how to deal with them.”
