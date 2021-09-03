PIEDMONT — Hannah Nieuwenhuis threw a four-hitter as 15-1 Piedmont shut out Enid, 5-0 in high school softball action Thursday.
Pacers starter Mady Withey threw well in defeat allowing seven hits in going the distance. She had a shutout through the fourth when Piedmont broke through with a run.
Kris Fiegener’s two-run homer made it 3-0 in the fifth while the Lady Wildcats added two more in the seventh on a two-RBI single by Tayvin Davis. EHS committed only one error on the day.
“Piedmont is a good team and good teams find a way to win,’’ said Enid coach Chris Jensen. “We went toe to toe with them and we weren’t intimidated. I’m happy about that. It was a real clean game.’’
“Many did a good job with her location,’’ Jensen said. “When you do that, you rely on your defense and we really responded today.’’
Fiegener hit a “good pitch’’ for the home run, Jensen said.
“It was a great pitch, but even a better hit,’’ he said. “The ball was below the knee. She hit it into teeth of the wind. I have to give her credit for that.’’
The Pacers threatened in the sixth when Withey singled and Chloe Robinson walked but Nieuwenhuis struck out Camryn Patterson and Katelyn Bezdicek to end the inning.
“She did a good job working the ball in and out and changing speeds,’’ Jensen said. “As we grow and mature as a team, we will be looking to drive the gap into the gap and get the two-out base hits. That’s what it takes to beat good teams like that.’’
The Pacers, 3-10, will travel to Choctaw on Friday.
