Enid's girls will be relaxed at least when the 2-13 Pacers try to take out No. 1 regional seed Edmond North (18-2) at 8 p.m. Thursday at Edmond Memorial High School.
The winner advances to the regional final against the winner of the 6 p.m. game between 8-10 Putnam City West and 8-10 Muskogee.
The Pacers broke a seven-game winning streak by beating the OKC Knights, 63-29 on Tuesday. Edmond North hasn't played since a 66-32 rout of Stillwater on Feb. 12.
"We're coming to have a good time and enjoy the experience (of the playoffs),'' said Pacers coach Nina Gregory. "If we play like we're capable of, you never know what will happen. In the era of Covid, anything is possible.
"'Everybody is 0-0 right now. We have everything to gain and nothing to lose. We're not going to hold anything back. They have everything to lose. We can play with the ease and comfort that Edmond North doesn't necessarily have.''
The Lady Huskies have won seven straight since a 69-62 loss to No. 1-ranked Norman on Jan. 19. That includes a 51-43 win over then No. 2 Union at the Jenks/Union Invitational on Jan. 23.
"They are No. 1 seed in the regional for a reason,'' Gregory said. "They have a good group of kids that play hard and work hard. That will get you a long way.''
Laci Steele led Edmond North with 24 points against Union while Elle Papahronis had 10.
Gregory said she can't speculate how much the layoff will hurt Edmond North.
"You never know,'' she said. "I tell my kids that sometimes when you haven't played in awhile, you will play your best game ever. Sometimes you will look rusty. It shows anything is possible.''
The Pacers have felt the affects of both Covid (which delayed season opener until Jan. 5), the weather (wiping out two weeks) and injuries. Gregory said her team is fully healthy for the first time since the Deer Creek Edmond Tournament in mid-January.
"They have gone through a lot of adversity,'' Gregory said. "I wish I could see where we would have been in our development if we had been able to start in December. You never know where we would have been.''
Senior Claire Dodds leads the attack with a 12 point average. She has been in double figures in eight of her last nine games, including equaling her season high with 19 points against the Knights. She hit four of Enid's nine three-point baskets.
Dodds, Gregory said, benefitted from being able to get to the gym during the bad weather.
"Claire has always been a gym rat,'' Gregory said. "She has worked hard for her consistency for sure.''
She is followed in scoring by Maryangel Jibbwa (7.9), Lanie Goins (7.5), Mary Isbell (6.6) and Mya Edwards (4.8).
Goins was in double figures for the fifth time this season with 12 points against the Knights Monday.
Gregory said both Goins and Isbell have been solid for the Pacers the past few weeks. Isbell had three three-pointers Tuesday.
Gregory said the win over the Knights was a confidence builder and more importantly helped the Pacers to get their legs back after almost a three-week layoff.
"Some of those girls hadn't touched a ball in two weeks,'' Gregory said. "I tried my best to give everybody minutes. We shot the ball well (nine three pointers). It's awesome when it goes in the hole like that. I just hope we can shoot it as well on Thursday.
"I wish we could play with the ease that we did Tuesday all the time. Of course, it's a lot easier to play with ease when you're up by 20 instead of down by 20.''
Gregory said the Pacers started to get their legs back by the second half.
Enid had some foul trouble Tuesday which Gregory attributed to being tired.
The Pacers are looking to advance to the area tournament for the first time since 2011 when they reached the Class 6A state tournament.
Enid has played at Edmond Memorial (69-21 loss on Jan. 8) before.
"It won't be a foreign place to us,'' Gregory said.
