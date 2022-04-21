The Pacers fought hard Thursday but dropped a doubleheader to Deer Creek-Edmond. Deer Crrek won game one, 9-3 and game two, 8-6.
In the first game, Desirae Sutton took the mound. Both teams traded runs back and forth, one at a time until the top of the seventh when Deer Creek exploded for four runs. Offensively, the Pacers struggled against the Antlers, only getting six hits and leaving a lot of runners on the base paths. Camryn Patterson got the Pacers on the board in the bottom of the first with a sac fly. It would be until the bottom of the third that Enid would score again, at that point down 3-1 before Mady Withey was walked with the bases loaded. The Pacers scored their final run of the game in the bottom of the sixth when Serena Williams hit a grounder to score Patterson.
DEER CREEK 8, ENID 6
Enid was in position to take the win in walk-off fashion in the seventh. The Pacers trailed 8-6 and had the bases loaded with two outs when they hit a line drive to left to end the game. Kinzley Lebeda was on the mound for game two and allowed eight runs and 10 hits, though four runs were unearned. Enid held a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth when Deer Creek scored four to bust it open. The Antlers never looked back. The Pacers got two RBI from Taylyn Canchola and Maliya Decker and RBI from Patterson and Kyra Criss.
“I am very proud of the girls,” said Enid coach Chris Jensen. “I thought their effort was great. Deer Creek will be a state tournament team and for us to compete like that against them is really saying something about our effort.”
