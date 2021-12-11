NORMAN NORTH 47, ENID 39

Enid — 10 14 10 5 — 39

NNHS — 6 15 12 12 — 47

Enid — Jibbwa 14, Ketterman 3, A. Williams 5, Mejia 1, Morris 3, Criss 8, Isbell 5;

Norman North — Fields 16, Wollenberg 6, Robins 15, Tyus 10;

Pacers finish eighth

