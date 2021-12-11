Pacers box score Dec 11, 2021 2 hrs ago NORMAN NORTH 47, ENID 39Enid — 10 14 10 5 — 39NNHS — 6 15 12 12 — 47 Enid — Jibbwa 14, Ketterman 3, A. Williams 5, Mejia 1, Morris 3, Criss 8, Isbell 5;Norman North — Fields 16, Wollenberg 6, Robins 15, Tyus 10;Pacers finish eighth React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Pacer Robin Norman North Eighth Box Score Enid Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries PERIGO, Ryan Mar 10, 1977 - Dec 8, 2021 SHARKEY, Steve Apr 4, 1956 - Dec 8, 2021 WORTH, Thomas Nov 26, 1953 - Dec 8, 2021 Clifton, Christine SNOW, Naoma Nov 10, 1932 - Dec 8, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTop portion of downtown Christ Tree breaks off as high winds blow through areaEnid woman recovering in OKC hospital from dog bitesStrong wind gusts cause damage in parts of EnidDowntown Christmas tree still the world's tallest after 27 feet broken off, organizers say'Someone needs the money': Candy Cane Cash draws crowd to Chisholm Trail Expo CenterEPD: Man taken to hospital after firing shots on East MaineBob Dole to lie in state at Capitol as nation honors senatorTop portion of downtown Christmas tree reattached; star addedChisholm faces kindergarten teacher shortage after 2 resign the same dayUPDATED: Oklahoma executes man for 1985 slaying of schoolteacher Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
