The Pacers made quick work of Santa Fe South on Tuesday at Pacer Field, defeating the Saints 20-0, in a two-and-a-half inning game.
Desirae Sutton took the mound and held Santa Fe South to one hit over two innings. The Pacers were perfect in the field, while the Saints made two errors.
Sutton also struck out two and only threw 11 pitches. Tiara Henry finished the game, pitching the third.
The two combined to face one batter over the minimum.
The scoring started early. Henry, the second batter up for Enid, hit a triple to center, scoring the game’s first run, and the first of a nine-run inning.
Mady Withey added on with an RBI walk before Serena Williams had an RBI single in the inning.
Sutton brought in two on a double to make it 5-0.
Later in the inning, Kinzley Lebeda scored a pair on a double to right to make it 8-0.
Taylyn Canchola scored two on a liner to short to open the scoring in the second and extend the Pacer lead to 11-0.
Canchola would score two more that inning, with a single scoring Henry and Camryn Patterson.
Santa Fe South faced adversity before they arrived, their bus broke down on the way to the game and had to wait for another bus to finish the drive to Pacer Field.
“I’ll give it up to Santa Fe South, they have a lot of players who haven’t played before,” said Enid coach Chris Jensen. “Even being a 6A school, they have played some big schools. You have to give it to those girls for coming out and trying something new. For us, Desirae was able to throw strikes in a 26 mph cross wind, so that was good.”
Enid is 17-8 and on a three-game winning streak since losing to Tulsa Union last week. The Pacers host Deer Creek on Thursday at Pacer Field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.