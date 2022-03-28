The Enid Outlaws winning streak has come to an end. The Outlaws dropped a game Sunday to the Rockwell 7ers, 99-93.
The loss is the first for Enid since the first game of the season and brings their record to 6-2 on the season.
After holding a 52-43 lead at the half, The Outlaws lost it late, leading until the 6:47 mark in the fourth when Rockwell tied the game at 80. Rockwell soon opened a seven-point lead, after going on a 7-0 run over the next 3:30.
The Outlaws closed the lead to as few as three points down the stretch, but Rockwell pulled away again to close the game on a 6-2 run over the final 1:30.
The loss puts Enid into a three-way tie for second in the central division with Dallas and Potawatomi. The Outlaws are one game behind division leader Sugar Land, but the Imperials have only played six games.
Enid led in second chance points, 25-16, while both teams had 40 points in the paint. Enid shot 3-20 from deep, and 34-78 overall.
Ricardo Artis III led the way for Enid with 27 points and 11 boards, while playing 41+ minutes for the Outlaws. Marcus Wallace had 16 points, Kadavion Evans had 14, and Chuck Guy had 12.
The Outlaws are off until Friday, when they welcome Potawatomi to the Stride Bank Center. Enid is 2-0 against the Fire this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.