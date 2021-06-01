The Outlaws improved to 4-0 this season against the Little Rock Lightning, winning 123-91 on the road Sunday.
The Lightning were held to 15 points in the first quarter and managed 23 in the second, to head into the break trailing 62-38. Enid was able to gain a 52-33 advantage on the glass and held the Lightning to 16 offensive rebounds, while pulling down 31.
Six of the seven Outlaws that played in the game scored in double figures. Former NOC Enid Jet Wayne Runnels led the team in scoring with 24 points on 10-13 shooting to go along with five rebounds and five assists. Devin Harris scored 14 points on an efficient six-of-nine shooting and 11 assists.
Chance Comanche had 20 points, seven assists and 13 rebounds. Brandon Mitchell had a breakout game for Enid, grabbing 15 rebounds to go along with 11 points.
Little Rock’s Deonta Terrell was the game’s leading scorer with 29 points on 12-of-26 shooting and had eight rebounds and four steals. Only two other Lightning players, Percell Washington (24 points) and Isaiah Easaw (13 points) finished in double digits.
The Outlaws (14-2) still sit in second place in the Central Conference after they stumbled out of second place following a two-game losing streak. They’re a game behind the Houston Push (15-1) and split their only two meetings this season.
Houston’s top spot will be on the line on Friday when the team faces the No. 3 Shreveport Mavericks at home. It’ll be the first of two games the two teams will play over a four-game stretch.
The Outlaws play a repeat of last weekend’s games on Saturday and Sunday when they welcome Omaha’s Finest and the Little Rock Lightning to the Stride Bank Center. Enid will play Omaha first at 6 p.m. on Saturday, before facing off against the Lightning on Sunday at 4 p.m.
