The Enid Outlaws will host a players development skills camp for boys and girls in grades four through eight starting on Thursday.
Camps will be held at the Denny Price YMCA of Enid and will meet every Thursday in April and May. Registration costs $150 for eight sessions and includes a tee shirt.
Campers will be trained by collegiate and professional trainers and members of the Outlaws will be assisting with the training during each session. For more information contact info@onpointhoops.com or call (405) 816-2806.
