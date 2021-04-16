HOUSTON --- The Enid Outlaws improve to 3-0 on the season with a 107-98 to Houston Push on Friday behind a 36-point performance from Chance Comanche.
Comanche has now scored at least 20 points in every game so far this season, putting up 23 in the home opener against Omaha and 28 on Sunday against Little Rock. He led all scorers on Friday shooting 13-22 from the floor and a near-perfect 10-11 from the foul line. He also finished with a double-double after pulling down 14 rebounds to go along with three assists.
Comanche came into the game ranked ninth in the league in points per game so far this season.
The Outlaws were dominant in the game, out-rebounding their opponents 53-37 and shot 60% from the field while holding the Push to 39% from the field.
The Outlaws held a narrow edge after the first half, leading 51-43 going into the break. By the end of the third, Enid led 84-65 and were in control of the game.
A fourth quarter run by Houston made it close with just three minutes remaining in the game but Enid was able to pull it out for their third win in their third game in The Basketball League.
Houston's Jamel Allen was a one-man show for the Push, scoring 31 points on 11-19 shooting and was four-of-six from behind the arc.
The Outlaws had five players score in double figures including former Oklahoma State guard Lindy Waters III who scored 12 points on three-of-six shooting and was six-of-eight from the free throw line. He also added eight rebounds and six assists.
The Outlaws conceded 28 turnovers to Houston's 19 but outscored the Push 35-17 in fast break points. They also converted free throws at a higher clip 77%-68%.
Despite both teams pulling down a combined 90 rebounds, only 22 of those came on the offensive glass.
Enid's Tavares Sledge also had a good game for the Outlaws, scoring 13 points on four-of-eight shooting in 28 minutes of action.
Former NOC Jet Wayne Runnels also had 12 points on five-of-eight shooting
The Outlaws have one day of rest before hosting their first home game of the season against the Lewisville Leopards on Sunday at the Stride Bank Center.
