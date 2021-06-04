The Outlaws will be back in Enid this weekend for a doubleheader with Omaha’s Finest and the Little Rock Lightning on Saturday and Sunday at the Stride Bank Center.
Enid’s riding a five-game winning streak, and sits in second place in the Central Conference with a 14-2 record. The Outlaws have just one home game remaining on the schedule, their final game of the regular season against Dallas Skyline on June 27.
The Outlaws face Omaha for the fifth and final time on Saturday at 6 p.m. Enid has taken all four of the previous matchups, but Omaha has gone on several late runs to threaten to steal the game in the closing minutes in these games.
Enid’s won the four games by an average of eight points per game, with their biggest win coming in an 11-point victory on May 16. Omaha comes into the game ranked No. 4 in the conference with a 9-7 record. Two of their other three losses have come to the No. 1 Houston Push and the No. 3 Shreveport Mavericks.
Enid is tied with the Kokomo Bobcats for second in The Basketball League in wins, although the Bobcats have one more loss. Houston still sits atop the Central Conference with a 15-1 record. Their only loss this season came in a 106-99 loss in Houston to the Outlaws on April 16.
The Push got their revenge on May 9 in a narrow 98-96 win at the Stride Bank Center, and the teams will not meet again for the remainder of the season.
Chance Comanche has led the league in scoring for the Outlaws, averaging 28.1 points per game and is second TBL with 12.8 rebounds per game.
Omaha’s Craig Sword is sixth in the league in scoring with 25.6 points per game. He’s averaging 29 points per game in the three games he’s played against Enid this season.
Charlie Marquardt has been a dangerous outside threat, and leads the league with 71 made threes and has made 49% of his attempts from beyond the arc. Omaha’s J.C. Show is in third with 57 made threes.
Local talent Wayne Runnels has been stuffing the stat sheet this season with 20.9 points, 3.1 assists and 8.3 rebounds per game. Runnels has six double-doubles on the season and two triple-doubles. He’s second on the team in double-doubles to only Comanche who has done so in 14 of the team’s 16 games.
Devin Harris has stepped in for an injured Lindy Waters III, and has proven to be a threat of his own. Harris has scored 16.5 points per game and nine assists per game over the last four games with two double-doubles.
