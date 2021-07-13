CORRECTION:
The Enid Outlaws playoff series against the San Diego Guardians will start on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The services celebrating and honoring Anthony Jones, 27, of Enid, will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021, in the Brown-Cummings Funeral Home Chapel under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
The services celebrating and honoring the life of Daniel Stoker, 44, of San Antonio, TX, formerly of Enid, are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
