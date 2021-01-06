STILLWATER — The list of veteran receivers due to depart Oklahoma State continues to grow within the week after the Cheez-It Bowl.
Landon Wolf declared he would be taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it won’t be with the Cowboys.
The former walk-on, who was voted a team captain this season, pinned a lengthy message announcing he would enter the transfer portal.
“In my first fall practice as a walk-on, I wasn’t sure what to expect. I had a feeling that attending and playing football at OSU would make a more significant impact than anything I could imagine,” Wolf’s message starts. “Today, I can say that my experiences exceeded all expectations. I have worked hard to maximize the opportunities available to me in the classroom and on the field, and I leave Stillwater with a sense of fulfillment and gratitude.”
Wolf finished fourth on the team this season season with 24 catches for 229 yards and a touchdown. In 2019, the former East Central (Tulsa) product had 25 catches for 189 yards.
It was known prior to the bowl game receivers Dillon Stoner and Tylan Wallace would be playing their last with the Cowboys. They tweeted out parting words over the weekend.
“I would like to first off thank all of my coaches, teammates and fans who have been with me and supported me all through my years at Oklahoma State,” Wallace’s message read. “I have enjoyed my time at Oklahoma State and wouldn’t trade it back for anything. The bonds and memories I have created will always stick with me forever.
“I can’t wait and am excited to represent Oklahoma State in the NFL next season. I will forever be a Cowboy!”
Stoner, who has accepted an invitation to the NFLPA Bowl, tweeted a message that read, “Playing at Oklahoma State University the past five years has truly been a dream come true for me. The memories and experiences that I’ve had will last me a life time (sic), and I wouldn’t trade them for the world.
“I will forever cherish my time at OSU and all the relationships that I’ve made along the way. It is time for me to start a new chapter in my life and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft. Thank you to all my family, friends, teammates and coaches for helping me get to where I am today. I’ll forever be a Cowboy!”
Oklahoma State fans got a glimpse in the bowl game of the talent that will be replacing Wallace, Stoner and Wolf.
True freshman Brennan Presley, who had started seeing a small role within the offense the second half of the season, had a game-high 118 yards receiving on six catches — with half of his hauls going resulting in touchdowns.
“I know they’re going to continue to work hard and keep adding great names in the Oklahoma State receiving corps,” Stoner said of the talent such as Presley prior to the bowl game.
Oklahoma State is also awaiting the future of Tay Martin, a transfer from Washington State. Martin got his first real opportunity in the bowl game, and made six catches for 73 yards. He could take the extra year, or jump for the NFL where ESPN ranks him as the 30th receiver in the draft class and the 198th prospect overall – which would make him a late-round option.
His prospects aren’t as far reaching as edge rusher Calvin Bundage, who will not take advantage of the extra year.
“After talking with my family, I have decided to take my skills to the next level and declare for the NFL draft,” Bundage tweeted over the weekend. “I want to thank my teammates, my coaches and staff at Oklahoma State. I have loved my time in Stillwater. I will forever be a Cowboy!”
Bundage, who had battled with a back injury during his time at Oklahoma State, is not listed in the draft rankings by ESPN. He had a team-high 7.5 sacks in the unique college football season, to finish his college career with 12 total sacks.
