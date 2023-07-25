As the summer winds down, Oklahoma State Department of Health is reminding families to start thinking about records they may need to have before kids go back into the classroom.
“Parents and caregivers may need to get documents like birth certificates or shot records for school,” said Erica Rankin-Riley, public information officer for OSDH. “The sooner families start navigating the correct processes to obtain those documents, the better.”
Birth certificates can be ordered online or by calling (877) 817-7364. Requests from a parent named on the record are typically issued in two business days and arrive in the mail typically within a week.
Costs for ordering birth certificates or changes to birth certificates are:
• Birth certificate (with no changes), $15 search fee. One copy issued, if birth record is found. Search fee is non-refundable if birth record is not found.
Additional copies are $15 each.
• Change or amendment to a record, $40 ($15 search fee plus $25 amendment fee).
• Online/phone convenience fee, $5 for Oklahoma residents (varies for non-residents).
• Online/phone expedite fee, $20 if applicable.
Records that require a change or amendment are not eligible for expedited services.
To process orders as quickly as possible, applications should be completed in full without abbreviations or blanks and reviewed before submitting to make sure the information is correct.
If a parent or guardian needs to get a child’s shot records, those can be found online through the Oklahoma Immunization Information System (OSIIS) portal.
To obtain shot records through the portal you must have the child’s name, date of birt, and the contact phone or email on the child’s shot records.
If the records are not in OSIIS, you can contact the OSIIS Help Desk by emailing OSIISHelp@health.ok.gov, or you can reach out to the provider who administered the shots and ask them to update OSIIS.
