There were 628 new COVID-19 cases, including eight in Northwest Oklahoma, and six deaths reported Thursday by Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The state has COVID-19 cases in all 77 counties, as Cheyenne in Roger Mills County, the last one to remain without an officially confirmed case, recorded two through the OSDH on Thursday. The county had reported a case July 10 but this week had not been showing cases through the OSDH website.
The number of new cases on Thursday was considerably lower than 1,075, a single-day record set Wednesday on a day that also saw the state’s governor, Kevin Stitt, report he was COVID-19 positive. The governor said Wednesday he started feeling achy on Tuesday and tested for the virus.
“He continues to feel good and is following CDC guidelines by quarantining,” according to the OSDH daily report on Thursday.
Interim Commissioner Lance Frye said based on the governor’s symptoms and timing of his test, Stitt became contagious no earlier than Saturday. All points of contact have been notified and are following quarantine guidance, according to the OSDH.
Single-day gains in Northwest Oklahoma Thursday include two more cases in Garfield County, four in Kingfisher County and one each in Noble and Woodward counties. COVID-19 case gains per city included two each in Enid and Kingfisher, and one each in Dover, Fairview, Hennessey and Okarche. OSDH also reported the first case in the town of Billings, in western Noble County, on Thursday.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases since the virus was confirmed in Oklahoma in March reached 23,441, a 2.75% single-day gain, according to OSDH’s daily report. Five of the deaths reported Thursday were in the 65 and older age range — three men in Osage, Rogers and Tulsa counties and two women in McCurtain and Oklahoma counties — and a Tulsa County woman was in the 50-64 age range.
Cumulative deaths associated with the virus in the state is 438, or 1.87% of the total number of cases, according to OSDH. Of those deaths, 80% have been 65 and older, based on OSDH data.
The number of Oklahomans hospitalized increased by 48 to 2,218 overall, according to OSDH on Wednesday. Of those, 638 currently are in hospitals, with 235 in intensive care, based on the OSDH latest Executive Report filed Wednesday night.
In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center is caring for three patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, Lori Boyd, director of marketing for St. Mary’s, said Thursday. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had four patients as of Thursday.
“With those four and other patients we are treating, we currently have no more negative pressure rooms for COVID patients,” said Tania Warnock, marketing project lead for Integris Bass.
Warnock said Bass has the closest beds to Integris Baptist in Oklahoma City and is receiving transfers to help ease with patient loads. The Bass ICU currently is full, she said.
“We are working to convert more normal rooms into negative pressure rooms and expect to have those up by tomorrow so that we can continue to take patients. We are sufficiently equipped with ventilators.”
St. Mary’s has a 64% bed availability in its ICU and 87% of its ventilators are available, Boyd reported.
State numbers
After topping the 5,000 mark on Wednesday with an influx of newly confirmed cases, the number of those active on Thursday were 4,908, a decrease of 107 compared to Wednesday. There have been 18,095, or 77.19%, who have recovered from the virus, including 729 since Wednesday’s OSDH report. OSDH defines recovered as “currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.”
A total of 460,246 specimens have been tested for COVID-19, with 433,376, or 94.2%, negative, according to OSDH data on Thursday.
Of the overall 438 deaths in the state, 351 or 80.14%, have been 65 and older; 69 or 15.97%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 10, or 2.31%, have been in the 36-49 age group; seven, or 1.62%, have been in the 18-35 age group; and one, or .23%, has been in the 5-17 age group. More men, 228, than women, 210, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday. The average age of those who have died is 75.1.
OSDH reports 78.5% of those who have died have had a pre-existing condition. About half of the deaths, 219, have been long-term care or nursing home cases, according to OSDH.
