Regarding the stories this past week about the City of Enid establishing a one-block area of Park Avenue in downtown as a designated area to be used by residents wishing to express their constitutional freedoms. We are featuring some Facebook responses here. For all responses, see our Facebook page at facebook.com/enidnews.
Tammy Wilson
Witches, we fly at dawn.
Joe McCune
The fun part is that those 1st Amendment rights are available to all at any location with few exceptions (yelling fire in a crowded theater, etc.). This would be like designating Washington Square Park in NYC a free zone for exercising one’s 1st Amendment rights. What? Are we creating Speaker’s Corner in Hyde Park London?
Jackie Nadeau Blessing
This seems to be a civil way to allow free expression on all sides. If you don’t agree with views being shared, stay away from the event.
Stephanie Pacula
I’d love to see all the events that happen especially if the satanic temple came.
Ella Rose
Will the city be paying for other events’ utility usage?
Angela Marie Retherford
We have roads that are crap here on the east side, and you’re worried about a slab of concrete to protest on. I’m going to start sending y’all the bill every time a pothole messes up my car.
Dee Tarr
I am happy the tree is coming. It will be a great addition to the holiday festivities downtown.
Tarra Stemen
We all know what will be the outcome when any group outside of the conservative Christian right uses the space. It’s going to make their heads explode.
