We asked readers on Facebook to tell us where they were when the terrorist attack occurred on Sept. 11, 2001 and how those attacks impacted them. We are featuring some responses here. For all responses, see our Facebook page at facebook.com/enidnews.
Stephanie Harper
I was in 3rd grade I believe. Living on Edwards AFB in CA. School sent out a message to parents to either come get us or have to wait until after the lock down was over. My mom came and picked us up. I remember we had to shut all windows and blinds and then we watched the news. My dad was training I think at the time (he was a pilot) in Texas. The entire base shut down and because no planes were allowed to fly. My dad was stuck in TX for a few extra days. I didn't understand the full weight of what happened at the time, but for months afterwards every house and car flew a flag.
Christopher Wallace
I was the Navy Liaison at Vance AFB (8th FTS) when the news came out. Shortly afterwards was when all training flights were recalled and, in my small way, I was active in helping lock down the base. It was the first and only time I'd ever seen multiple TVs set up around the building in various spaces...and, of course, multiple reactions of all kinds were evident throughout.
Matthew Hew McNew
I was on my way to the high school and heard it on Rick and Brad 100.5 KATT. Got to school and was in class when the second plane hit. I got up and went home.
Ashley Hromas Roach
4th grade at Harrison, Mrs. Brainard’s class. We weren’t watching the news in my class, but an announcement was made for all classes to turn the news off. Parents picked their kids up one by one. I didn’t know what happened until I got picked up. I suddenly felt scared and vulnerable in a country where I had always felt so safe.
Tracie Macy
I was waiting tables at Christine’s Cafe in Hennessey. A customer told us and we found a radio and turned it on. At the time I had two kids in elementary school and I was considering leaving work and taking them home. I was never as happy as in that moment to live in a small town in Oklahoma, knowing we probably weren’t targets or near any large target areas.
Anne Anderson
At a volleyball tournament at the Mark Price arena. One of my teammate’s dad called and told her about the first plane hitting. We went back to OBA during one of our off games to pick up homework right as the second plane hit. Everyone was in the commons/lunchroom watching the news.
Lisa Gau
I was on maternity leave at home with my son. My husband was a National Guard recruiter here in Enid at the time. We just sat there in silence watching.
Tammy Wilson
I was on my way to work at the courthouse downtown. I heard some of it on the radio and when I walked in, everyone was huddled around the TV in the building supervisor's office. As we all watched in silence, my boss looked at me and asked about my dad. It hit me that he was in DC having meetings at the Pentagon all week. I called and couldn't get through. My mom hadn't heard anything, either. The phone lines up there were all jammed. We worried all day whether he'd been there when it was hit. Finally, that night he was able to get through and let us know he was safe. It was a very long day for our family. Since no planes were leaving, he got stuck there a few extra days.
