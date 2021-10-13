The Enid News & Eagle wrote an editorial earlier this week asking whether it would be helpful for the City of Enid to designate a trick-or-treat night or times, as some cities do in Oklahoma and other places around the country. Several readers responded on Facebook with their own thoughts about the issue. To read all the Facebook comments, go to the newspaper’s Facebook site at facebook.com/enidnews.
Heather Palmer
Halloween is Halloween. Sorry your dressing up as witches and devils falls on the same day as church. What about Fridays or Saturdays? Don’t we realize that people also worship on days other than Sunday?
Karen Loughman
I disagree with you on this one. And it has nothing to do with the day of worship, though I do worship, it’s just pragmatic. . . . Also, I believe it would be easier on the teachers to not have kids with lack of sleep and hopped up on sugar the day after Halloween. Although who am I kidding, he’ll still come in hopped up on sugar. I used to be a Halloween purest, but now I actually think we should celebrate it on the last Saturday of the month, like we do with the last Thursday being Thanksgiving. And, I believe in wearing costumes any day of the year that you want to.
Myshell Fowler Duran
Not sure it matters. Most kids just go to the trunk and treats set up by churches, organizations, etc.
Eli Berry
Trick or Treat on the 31st seems the most practical. When you run out of candy, turn your porch light off. Pretty simple and fun.
Kacie Parker
It should be on the 31st, period. Now I do understand setting set times to trick or treat. As some start to early or keep going too late at night.
Tammy Carter
I definitely think there should be a sçheduled time. I would say 5-9. I know that seems like a long time, but some people aren’t even ready til 6 or 7 and if they shut down at 8, that doesn’t give much time. On the other hand, some kids are ready to roll at like 3 and just waiting til 5 is hard. Basically, it gives littles/younger kiddos time to go while there is still daylight and time to get home in time for normal bedtime hours, while giving more time later for the older kiddos.
Ashley Herrera
Should be the 31st. Plenty of trunk or treats to attend early if you don’t want to be up late. Want to party all night, keep your light on. If you want to go to bed, turn light off. Pretty simple concept, that we shouldn’t need instructions for.
David Michelle Fisher
It seems like too many activities going on, so you would have to make a choice, door-to-door, churches for trunk and treats, some places have games and carnivals. I always thought it should be put as a 2-day event, lol. October 30, for the activities around the town, churches, businesses or nursing homes throughout the day and ending with downtown in the evening time so that the 31st can be for door-to-door, and most of the oldest still like to have kids come to their door; but over the last 3 years, for sure, not a lot of kids doing door-to-door. They run out of time trying to get some activities in and door to door. Would like to see the neighborhood full of kids again. Just my opinion!
