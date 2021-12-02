Thousands made their way to downtown Enid Friday, November 26, to attend the 28th annual Enid Lights Up the Plains and the lighting of the world’s largest fresh-cut Christmas tree, which together marked the official start to the Christmas season in Northwest Oklahoma. Here’s some reactions from those who attended the event.
Steve Cameron
I’d like to see a real figure on the city’s financial support. Massive costs have been expended. Much more than has been publicly acknowledged
Mickie Giberson
From our viewpoint it was a very large crowd. Cars were parked on neighborhood streets for blocks around.
Kandra Patterson
It’s was absolutely amazing!!! Although when counting down, the part of Christmas vacation went through my head when Clark goes to show all of his family his light display and goes to plug it and nothing happened! So relieved when it turned on, haha! The magic I saw in my children’s and everyone’s eyes around us is something I will never forget. Thank you to every single person that helped make last night happen! I am so proud of my little town!
Robin Burke Betchan
I have been attending Lights up the Plains from the get go. This year, by far, the most people I have ever seen attending. I was a tad disappointed in the parade, but I think I’ll blame other things as busy schedules for not a lot of entries. But still fun and a great parade. As for the tree, I didn’t feel that it stepped on any toes of religious or non. I was looking at people’s faces when they were down there with their families. The children who lit up just as the tree did. Everyone for once in this negative world was in unison for something beautiful. As the fireworks started, you could see people smiling as they were brought back to their childhood. Like we all are when fireworks start because that’s just what it does. No one was pushing, shoving. I heard “Excuse me, I’m sorry, here can you see better now?”
Chris Funkhouser
Still a total waste of tax payers’ dollars on a tree, lights, labor and electricity. As a taxpayer in Enid, I would rather the people that run this town spend resources to better the town as a whole in the long term instead of silly things like bragging rights for a contest that doesn’t exist and no one will care about or remember two weeks into 2022
Michelle McDaniel
There were a lot of people there. We had to park clear over a Braums parking lot. They had the street in between the board of education and the tree blocked off down to the Stride Bank Center (aka Mark Price Arena).
Walter Baker
Although I am offended by others, less qualified than I am, I am not willing to give up my title of: The Hammer or Naysayer. I will make this offer. . . I will give next year’s event a tree (trees) of their selection. Likely the tree won’t be as tall, or perhaps the tree could be taller. The Spruce Pine Beetles are killing hundreds of trees in the southern Rocky Mountains, so trees might as well be used as a method of lighting up a few people’s dark winter nights.
Dalton Mote
Some families from Utah drove all the way here to see the tree. It was awesome.
