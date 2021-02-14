While Mother Nature’s welcome of my return to Enid this week has been pretty frigid, the support and kind comments I’ve received from our readers and local community have been very warm indeed. I thank you.
The main questions I’ve answered a few times since the announcement are, “Why are you coming back to Enid, and why are you coming back to the newspaper business?”
The first question is a little easier to answer than the second. I said when I left nine years ago that I will always consider Enid as home. That is still true, and my daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren live here. I’ve been making regular returns to Enid for family and friend gatherings. And I’ve kept up with current events and issues impacting Enid and Northwest Oklahoma.
The answer to the second question is a little more complex. As everyone is well aware, the news business has taken a huge hit over the last several years due to the changing media and digital landscape. Our newspaper staff is not a big as it was before; however, they remain just as dedicated and passionate about the Enid News & Eagle and the work they do, from advertising, to news, to production and to delivery. While the traditional newspaper business model has certainly been disrupted, we see many indicators that convince us that community news is still viable, vital and needed.
First, the onset of the pandemic led local readers to seek out reliable local information, and they began flocking to enidnews.com for that information. We continue to have strong response to our updated information about how the pandemic is impacting our local communities.
Additionally, response and readership of all of our local news Facebook story posts and updates have remained very strong. We are reaching between 4,000 and 7,500 readers with nearly every news post we update. Our news is updated on our site, through Facebook and through texts nearly 24/7. No other outlets are doing that.
Additionally, the 2020 election made many people abundantly weary of the hyper-partisanship on social media or digital media. People are tiring of divisiveness and vitriolic rhetoric blasting them every time they log on to Twitter or Facebook. And as the pandemic continues on, news consumers are looking for more local information. Additionally, our advertisers reach more than 75% of the market when they advertise in Enid News & Eagle products. That’s a very significant reach in today’s over-saturated media marketplace.
The bottom line is, Enid News & Eagle products still are the best and most reliable way to get local information and to reach local customers. And, we have more opportunities now to engage creatively with our readers and communities to make sure that the information we are providing is reliable and relevant. I personally believe that we need to be as transparent as possible with our readers, so in the next few weeks, readers can expect to hear more from me how and why we do things at the News & Eagle to best serve our readers, advertisers and our community.
So, thank you for reading. Thank you for sharing news and information with us. And, we even thank you when you share criticisms or concerns with us. We know that you still have a strong connection to the Enid News & Eagle, and we don’t take that connection for granted.
Allen is publisher and editor of the Enid News & Eagle.
