The selection of Dr. Jerry Blankenship and the late Jewel William Ridge to be inducted into the City of Enid Walk of Fame is an opportunity to appreciate their outstanding contributions to Enid and also draw some lessons in leadership from their careers and service.
Both were talented professionally and gifted with a strong desire to help other people, but Blankenship and Ridge had very different professional paths.
Ridge, often known by the initials J.W., died in 2008 at age 85. He was a career educator, beginning in Enid in 1949. At Enid High School, he taught mechanical drawing and distributive education. Over the years, he developed and sold to others in Enid and Oklahoma education leadership a concept for vocational and technical training that we now celebrate as the Oklahoma CareerTech system. Ridge designed and became the first superintendent of O.T. Autry Vocational and Technical Center in Enid, serving in that capacity from 1966 until retiring in 1986.
Blankenship, a retired physician, came to Enid in 1967 after completing his medical degree and residency in urology at the University of Oklahoma. During his medical career, he served as chief of surgery and chief of staff at both Enid hospitals, St. Mary’s and Integris Bass. He also was and is a skilled communicator, diplomatically using his knowledge and influence to further numerous community service projects. He was a longtime member of the Phillips University Board of Trustees and over the years was influential in retaining that property as an Enid college campus. He continues to serve on the Enid Higher Education Council promoting and assisting students at Northern Oklahoma College and Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Enid. Blankenship also was instrumental in fundraising and development of the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center.
Both men had a huge impact on Enid, but both men have been noted for their humility, often deferring accolades to others. What a contrast that modest demeanor is to what we see from some leaders in the public limelight today.
Blankenship and Ridge also achieved great success for their dream projects by hard work and working collaboratively with others. The outcome didn’t always match their exact dream going into a project, but by working with others they made amazing goals come true.
Communities such as Enid are not built by accident. They grow and prosper from the deliberate and generous acts of service and leadership by community builders such as these two honorees.
Ridge and Blankenship join an impressive group of individuals honored for their contributions to Enid. The names are inscribed on plaques along the walkway around the Grand Ballroom at Stride Bank Center’s conference center, the former Mark Price Arena of decades gone by. For those interested in Enid’s history and some of the people who made Enid into the community it is today, it’s worth a stroll down the Walk of Fame and reading the backgrounds of those individuals at www.enid.org/government/enid-walk-of-fame.
Blankenship and Ridge will be honored in a public ceremony at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Stride Bank Center, just ahead of other Cherokee Strip Days activities downtown.
