It was this time two years ago when I heard my mother’s voice for the first time in more than 20 years. I was in the bedroom when I heard her laughter coming from the dining room.
Hearing her voice was a bit of a jolt. My husband and I had decided to start transferring old VHS tapes over to the computer. We had a pile of them, and we realized we needed to get them converted, but we didn’t want to take a chance of sending them off somewhere and possibly losing them. So he bought some kind of transfer cord off Amazon and rigged a way for it to happen. The hardest part was finding a working VCR because those things aren’t really around anymore. Luckily, my sister still had one.
We had to leave the VCR running as the tape transferred over to the computer, and some of these tapes were pretty long. So, we would go about our business doing other things until each tape was completed.
But, when I heard her voice, I stopped in my tracks. All of a sudden, I was back in that lime and lemon yellow kitchen in Shawnee that she had designed back in the mid-70s. I could see her face and visualize the details of her hair, her clothes.
I ran into the dining room where the VHS tape was rolling and plopped myself down to watch, as tears flowed down my face. This particular scene was of our arrival at the Shawnee house on Christmas Eve 1987 with our baby daughter in tow. My mother’s face was lit up, and she was grasping the baby’s hands, cooing at her and telling us all about the plans for dinner. It wasn’t long after that the VHS tape showed the arrival my grandmother to the house. Her voice was loud and boisterous and very “Oklahoman.”
Instead of wandering off doing other things, I began to sit in front of that computer for hours to watch those videos as they rolled through. Occasionally, I would take snippets of video with my iPhone and send them to relatives, or I would post them to Facebook.
When I announced my first pregnancy to my parents, they responded by purchasing us a video tape recorder. It was a big bulky thing that held regular-sized VHS tapes. However, we started lugging it around, and we captured some videos of a very young couple and their friends, just starting out in their lives and their careers. Then videos of the new babies.
As the years rolled along, we kept taking video tapes, as most people our age did, in awe of this wonderful new technology. I’ve got videos of school programs, dance recitals, birthday parties, Halloween, Christmas, etc. Thankfully, I also have video of my parents’ 50th wedding anniversary back in 1994. I have a sweet video of my dad dancing with my daughter, Ryan, and of Ryan holding her baby brother Aaron during the party.
Today's generations are used to videos being a constant presence, but back in 1987, this was new stuff. It was much better than the old reel-to-reel films my generation's parents had — with no sound!
It’s wonderful to see our children young again and remember all the good times we had in all the different places we lived over the years. The '80s and '90s were mostly kind to us, but in 1994, we began to lose our elders.
My grandmother. My mother. My husband’s aunt and his father. His mother. My father.
I’m so grateful for that first gift of the VCR from my parents. What a blessing it is to be able to see and hear them again.
It seemed like we took hours and hours of video, but in playing them back, I just can’t get enough, particularly of my parents. I just can’t hear their voices enough.
Allen is publisher/editor of the Enid News & Eagle.
