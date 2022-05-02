The past two years have been the hardest the travel industry has ever faced. Lengthy closures. Record job loss. Difficulty rehiring. Uncertainty and anxiety. A life without travel and in-person connections was hard.
Enid certainly felt the effects of the pandemic. Restaurants either shut down or began offering carryout options. Many retailers opened online stores to help with the cessation of in-person shopping. Leonardo’s Children’s Museum suffered a near 50% drop of annual budgeted income, and the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center saw attendance drop by 50%. Enid hotels saw occupancy levels drop from its 61.9% average occupancy rate in the 2010s to 45.5% in the two years post-COVID.
The past is in the past, however, and Visit Enid is joining with the rest of the travel industry in looking forward. May 1-7 is National Travel and Tourism Week, and you’ll likely see #FutureOfTravel throughout your social media feeds.
Travel research in April from Destination Analysts calls the state of the American traveler as, “Changed but highly motivated.” Their research shows almost 88% of Americans have current travel plans, 58% feel we are closer to normal in the U.S. and avoidance of conventions and conferences has dropped to a post-COVID low of 41%.
Meeting planners normally plan conferences at least 12 to 24 months in advance but were unable to do so because they didn’t know when the pandemic would end. To offset this uncertainty and absence of business, the venue team at Stride Bank Center developed original, self-created content for our citizens during the pandemic, such as partnering with the Chisholm Trail Expo Center to show drive-in movies in the Expo Center parking lot. However, the recent report from Destination Analysts suggests meetings and conferences are starting back up, and this is positive news for the Stride Bank Center. In April, Stride Bank Center hosted the regional AMBUCS and the Oklahoma School Public Relations Association conferences. The week-long Oklahoma State Firefighters Conference and the Oklahoma Museums Association annual conference will be in Enid in the coming months.
The NJCAA Division II World Series and three Connie Mack qualifying tournaments at David Allen Memorial Ballpark help, as will the Advance Soccer Complex when construction is complete around the start of 2023. Visit Enid is also working closely with the organizers of The One Enid in their attempts to bring more groups in during the 2022 holiday season.
The pandemic also triggered the creation of remote workplaces, and many businesses continue allowing employees to work remotely. Today’s workforce is looking not only for quality of life, but also quality of place. Visitor assets make that quality possible. In promoting what Enid has to offer, Visit Enid sells quality of life, promoting opportunities that will attract visitors to Enid, as well as more opportunities for residents to enjoy.
To Enid retailers, restaurants, lodging properties, attractions and event planners, thank you for your perseverance these last two years. Times were extremely tough, but today the future of travel looks brighter every week. More offerings on the VisitEnid.org event calendar means not only more opportunities to bring visitors to Enid, but it also provides more quality of life choices for our residents. Promoting Enid’s visitor assets such as concerts, baseball games and festivals means more people seeing Enid’s message and getting more people in front of our cash registers, something every local retailer, hotelier and restauranteur will be happy about.
Enid’s travel future is bright! Enjoy National Travel and Tourism Week.
Houston is executive director of Visit Enid, the city of Enid’s official Destination Marketing Organization. He has been with the organization since its inception in 2010.
