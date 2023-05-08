The furor began when 26-year-old Dylan Mulvaney posted a video of herself drinking Bud Light from a can made to celebrate the conclusion of her “365 days of girlhood” series on TikTok.
The series documented the first year of her gender transition, and the company had sent the special cans of its product as a way to mark the milestone. Mulvaney called them her “most prized possession” and “possibly the best gift ever.”
The reaction came quickly.
Kid Rock recorded a video of himself holding an assault rifle and wearing a white “MAGA” hat.
“Grandpa’s feeling a little frisky today,” he says. “Let me say something to all of you and be as clear and concise as possible.”
He opens fire, obliterating dozens of cans of Bud Light. I can’t repeat what he says then.
Later, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders produced a video promoting her “Real Women of Politics” koozies.
“Some big companies can’t tell the difference between real and fake anymore,” the narrator says.
The koozies feature images of Sanders, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, all Republicans.
“Now you can salute the real women of politics at every backyard barbecue and tailgate,” the narrator says, “and if it covers up the label of a big woke company, well, that works, too.”
Meanwhile, the Republican-controlled House of Representatives in Montana voted to silence a transgender colleague who spoke out against legislation aimed at young people suffering from gender dysphoria.
Rep. Zooey Zephyr, a Democrat, drew the ire of fellow lawmakers when she said she hoped they’d see the blood on their hands when bowing their heads in prayer.
“I have fielded calls from families in Montana, including one family whose trans teenager attempted to take her life while watching a hearing on one of the anti-trans bills,” Zephyr said. “So, when I rose up and said, ‘there is blood on your hands,’ I was not being hyperbolic.”
Let’s admit this issue is confusing to many of us.
Take Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb. As he prepared to sign Senate Enrolled Act 480, he conceded the issues surrounding the legislation were complicated, calling the issue “clear as mud.” He said it was “important that we recognize and understand” that struggles with gender dysphoria are real, but he also said medical transitions should “occur as an adult, not a minor.”
The law he signed does ban gender-affirming surgeries for minors, but medical experts say those aren’t actually being performed in Indiana.
The measure also bans the far more common hormone therapy and puberty blockers that lawmakers supporting the measure called “irreversible” and “harmful.” Opponents labeled those claims misinformation, and researchers say the treatments have been shown to improve the mental health and overall well-being of gender diverse children and adolescents.
If it withstands legal challenges, the law would force young people already receiving such care to de-transition by the end of this year. In committee hearings, transgender adolescents, young adults and their parents told lawmakers the bill would force them to leave the state.
In a recent email to the publication Roll Call, former Republican Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, the mother of a transgender male, voiced frustration with her party.
“There are so many crucial challenges that hard-working American families are facing every day, but instead of coming up with viable solutions to real problems, such as the high cost of food and the unaffordability of housing, many legislators, especially at the state level, are obsessing over how they can make the lives of endangered youth even more perilous,” she wrote.
“Intolerance is not a good look on anyone. I remain optimistic that voters will see through this charade and will encourage their elected officials to solve the real problems of America instead of masquerading as Moral Police Officers.”
We can all hope.
