May 6, 1930 - December 17, 2021 Wilfred "Fred" Leon Shire was born May 6, 1930, at the farm near Medford to Ivan and Aileen (Palmer) Shire. He passed away December 17, 2021, at Integris Bass Hospital at the age of 91. He was united in marriage to Donna Fern Cox on January 9, 1949, in Jeffers…