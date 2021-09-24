As Oklahomans contemplate the potential relocation of Afghanistan refugees to our state, many have reasonable concerns. Yet those who have the most to fear from true Afghan refugees may be individuals currently cocooned in far-left college faculty lounges and “woke” corporate boardrooms, not the average Oklahoman.
It’s been an article of faith among far-left “progressives” that all immigrants, particularly non-white immigrants, will vote without hesitation for any policies advocated by left-wing parties. That hasn’t proven true. Instead, many of the most vocal critics of the far-left are now people who immigrated from oppressive regimes overseas.
Some of the most outspoken critics of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in K-12 classrooms have been immigrants. For example, Elina Kaplan, who was born in the former USSR, recently warned that California’s school curriculum contains “the same concepts and language, in English this time,” as those taught in her former country.
Anita Edgarian, an Iranian immigrant and mother-of-three, similarly spoke out against CRT in Pennsylvania.
Xi Van Fleet, who grew up in China under Chairman Mao Zedong’s communist regime before immigrating to the United States, did the same at a recent Virginia school board meeting. “Growing up in Mao’s China,” she said, “all of this seems very familiar.”
Yeonmi Park fled with her mother across a desert to escape North Korea when she was 13. Park later attended Columbia University and was struck by the parallels between woke colleges and the practices of the North Korean government. She’s an outspoken critic of wokeism and staunch defender of free thought and free speech.
In 2020, areas home to large populations of Venezuelans, Cubans, Vietnamese and other immigrant groups whose home nations are brutally oppressed shocked liberals by supporting President Trump’s re-election.
Put simply, those who have experienced true tyranny are often the most dedicated to protecting American freedom. In contrast, those who tout “woke” culture (or even open socialism) are typically white individuals from sheltered backgrounds of financial privilege who don’t have to live out the reality of the policies they endorse.
Concerns about Afghanistan refugees are not baseless, nor are they grounded in xenophobia. The Biden administration’s gross incompetence justifies worry over whether refugees have been properly vetted so that only U.S. allies arrive on our shores. The Biden administration should have to demonstrate it is importing our allies, not our enemies.
But there are many Afghan people who are true refugees. They are hungry for freedom, and they are fleeing because they also reject Taliban-style Islam. History shows such individuals appreciate and will defend freedom far more than those who have never experienced the lack of it.
Having more people who cherish freedom is both good and necessary. The governor and policymakers should be commended for their efforts to welcome true Afghanistan refugees. We are confident they will help make the transition safe for us all.
