If OU approached football the way it handles free speech and academics, it would flounder in all three areas and fans would be calling for heads to roll.
The 2021 College Free Speech Rankings — presented by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE), College Pulse, and RealClearEducation — surveyed over 37,000 students at 159 colleges. Rankings were based on scores for seven main components: openness to discussion of controversial topics, tolerance for liberal speakers, tolerance for conservative speakers, administrative support for free speech, comfort expressing ideas publicly, whether students support disruptive conduct during campus speeches and FIRE’s speech code rating.
The University of Oklahoma ranked 110th out of 154 colleges reviewed. Oklahoma State University was not dramatically better, ranking just 84th. That means both schools ranked worse for free speech than did the University of California at Berkeley, according to the report. Think about that for a minute.
Those low scores are appalling, but not shocking, based on recent activity on Oklahoma campuses.
Recall that last year, OU required students to undergo mandatory “diversity” training that declared support for racial equality was wrongheaded and that different treatment based on race and other characteristics should be embraced. The training also explicitly endorsed “political correctness” in staff communications.
OU’s diversity training also drew criticism from FIRE, which argued the program forced students to express agreement with views they did not hold. Students were required to give specific answers to questions; otherwise, they were not allowed to complete the mandatory training.
Signs of a hostile, anti-free-speech mentality were not limited to that training.
A prized women’s volleyball player, Kylee McLaughlin, sued the university, alleging she was sidelined and forced to transfer because she was a Republican and Christian who expressed viewpoints aligning with those beliefs when coaches required the team to attend sessions that “emphasized discussions about white privilege and social justice rather than coaching volleyball.” During that time, volleyball players were required to watch a documentary that compared Republican voters to 1960s-era opponents of civil rights. (The coaches remain on staff.)
OU has turned away hundreds of applicants to its nursing school, allegedly because the college lacks enough staff to train more nurses. Yet OU continues to employ faculty elsewhere whose academic focus includes “Feminist/Queer Criminology” and “Christian nationalism” and employs dozens of “diversity” officers.
In a March 3, 2020, letter, Paycom CEO Chad Richison complained that OU’s “previous diversity training efforts failed because they assured free speech protection” and announced Paycom was yanking advertising. Perhaps Richison is pleased by the college’s current low ranking for free speech. But parents and taxpayers should not be happy about it.
Oklahomans don’t tolerate mediocrity, let alone failure, when it comes to college football. The standard should be the same for free speech on campus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.