By Kaleb Hennigh
The recent comments made by the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Athletic Association (“OSSAA”) executive director (Enid News & Eagle Jan. 7, 2021) to continue its outdated process for considering student transfers for extracurricular activities, as well as the positions of some local officials, caught my eye and heart as a local youth advocate.
I say I am an advocate, in the same vein that I am a concerned parent, youth volunteer and strong proponent of the lessons learned through competition and, really, all things that shape and develop youth preparing them for leadership roles in our society.
The comments by the OSSAA director should do more than just catch the eye of our local legislators and the governor, as the OSSAA’s position is in direct conflict with the purpose and intent of the new open transfer law. Perhaps OSSAA is even thumbing its nose at the Oklahoma Supreme Court.
The Oklahoma Supreme Court has previously stated: “The OSSAA is not truly a voluntary association, as determined in Wright City Public Schools v. Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Ass’n, 2013 OK 35, ¶ 18, 303 P.3d 884. Even so, the OSSAA continues to thumb its nose.
“This Court has permitted the OSSAA, in the guise of a voluntary association, to govern the affairs of secondary school athletics in Oklahoma with near impunity. No more. An organization interwoven so tightly with the public school system and the statutes of Oklahoma, in which membership is functionally required to participate in nearly all extra-curricular activities, is not truly voluntary. We will, when necessary, examine its actions with the same careful depth we use in examining the decisions of state agencies.” Scott v. Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association, 2013 OK 84, 313 P.3d 891 (2013).
The OSSAA has been told several times since 2013 that it is not voluntary and it IS to comply with the laws of this great state!
As a youth advocate and attorney, I have volunteered my time and participated in the OSSAA “hardship process.” I have witnessed students devastated and crushed by arbitrary decisions after a flawed, confusing and one-sided process. I have stood beside parents and litigated this issue. I’ve won some and I’ve lost some.
Make no mistake, the student-athlete always loses when they are denied an opportunity to play a game they love, through no fault of their own.
Penalizing children for seeking a better educational environment should draw the ire of anyone who has concerns about the growth and development of any student. Such penalties stand in direct opposition to the public policy to allow parents and children the ability to participate and flourish in the school best suited for them. Participating schools or anyone involved in public education should be upset about the opinions expressed in this article and the position of the OSSAA. I damn sure am.
I’ll leave you with this, a direct quote from the Oklahoma Supreme Court when the OSSAA denied a student-athlete the opportunity to play a game:
“Competition in sports is more than a mere passing enjoyment for students. Particularly in rural areas, athletic teams are the glue which holds the community together. The college and post-college careers of student athletes often have their genesis at the secondary school level, and for some provide the only path to higher education. The OSSAA wields too much control over their future to be allowed to act in an arbitrary and capricious manner in applying its rules. It must be reasonable, it must be conscientious, and it must be fair. From now on, we trust, it will be.” Scott v. Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association, 2013 OK 84, 313 P.3d 891 (2013).
Clearly the OSSAA has not listened. It’s time to make them.
#OSSAALetThemPlay!
Kaleb B. Hennigh is a Northwest Oklahoma attorney with Ewbank and Hennigh Law Firm. He volunteers time and legal advice to student athletes who have been denied athletic eligibility by the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association.
