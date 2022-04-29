Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Sun and a few clouds with gusty winds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph..

Tonight

Clear. Windy early. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph, becoming NW and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.