Garfield County commissioners are moving forward with plans to put a .3% sales tax increase for the Garfield County Detention Facility on the Aug. 23 election ballot. It would be a .30% sales tax increase in perpetuity, an addition to the current .25% county jail tax, which runs through 2033. The 5% property tax increase that property owners have been paying for the jail settlement the last three years will retire in 2023.
Jail administrator Ben Crooks has done a very good job highlighting the problems at the jail and trying to put forth a solution. In a recent meeting with Mr. Crooks, he indicated the 2022 projected average daily population at the jail is 252 inmates per day. The approved operating capacity is 193 inmates. The jail’s design capacity is 232, but this number can’t be sustained for long periods. The current situation doesn’t allow adequate segregation of inmates. First-time offenders and nonviolent offenders may sometimes be in pods with hardened criminals.
The proposed jail expansion would increase the jail capacity by 82 beds and cost about $8.5 million. The new tax also would provide additional funding for operations. The expansion would consist of dormitory style housing and inmates would be required to participate in programs for education, counseling, basic life skills and treatment. The new construction would include appropriate medical space along with some administrative and visitation space.
Jail overcrowding is a multi-faceted problem. Improving education, mental health and substance abuse services are key components to reducing the recidivism rate. Inmates at the Garfield County Detention Center are awaiting adjudication and the process has gotten longer. According to Mr. Crooks, the average stay for an inmate at the jail used to be 15 days. It is currently 21 days. Cutting the timeline for adjudication would help considerably.
Those promoting this jail expansion have clearly established there is a need. However, Garfield County voters also must consider if this perpetual sales tax increase is the highest and best use of our public resources.
If this .30% county jail tax is approved, our sales tax rate in Enid will be 9.4%. Enid’s current 9.1% sales tax is comprised of Oklahoma (4.5%), City-General Fund (2%), City-Capital Projects (1%), City-Public Safety (.25%), City-Water/Kaw Lake Pipeline (1%), County-Jail (.25%) and County-Rural Fire (.1%). The Rural Fire .1% tax expires in 2024 but it will need to be renewed. The current .25% county jail tax expires in 2033. The city 1% tax for Capital Projects expires in 2042 and the Water/Kaw Lake 1% tax expires in 2052. All the others are ongoing.
What will be the funding source for quality-of-life improvements and projects that help attract young people in the future? Is a 9.4% sales tax the limit that local voters will support?
It is my understanding that Garfield County is receiving $12 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) federal money. County commissioners are allocating $2.7 million of ARPA money for the jail. The county is currently having to subsidize jail operations by about $100,000 per month ($1.2 million/year). If the jail’s operating costs are fully covered with the new tax, providing $2.7 million in one-time federal money is a great trade-off for the county. I am sure there are plenty of county needs, but could this ARPA jail allocation be larger?
Approximately five years ago, state voters approved State Questions 780 and 781, criminal justice reform measures designed to reduce the Department of Corrections population. SQ 781 specified that the savings from these measures would be distributed to counties for addressing substance abuse and mental health issues in county jails. It was projected to save about $10 million annually. An informational handout about the proposed .30% sales tax states that county jails did not receive any of this $50 million.
Would this money have helped reduce our inmate population? Could a portion of the $50 million be used to help fund a jail expansion? Where is this money? Perhaps a state audit is in order.
As this August election approaches, Garfield County voters must weigh the jail’s needs and funding options. It will also be important to consider Enid’s sales tax capacity and future funding needs. There will undoubtedly be other issues and funding priorities to address down the line.
Blankenship is president/CEO of the Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.