By Oklahoma state Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid
In today’s world it often feels like we are living through a time ripped straight from George Orwell’s classic novel “1984” where “War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength.” The most recent example is the conversation regarding school choice where some claim that denying choice is better for families and competition makes schools worse.
In my time at the Capitol, the education lobby has opposed public charter schools, open transfer among public schools, the use of private dollars to fund education scholarships for low-income families, and now Education Savings Accounts (ESAs). In other words, they’ve opposed every initiative that gives parents more control over where their child goes to school than the government.
However, like we recently saw in the Virginia election, there is a new special interest group that is demanding to be heard on education: parents.
Ask yourself this simple question: “How does giving families fewer options benefit them?” It doesn’t, and that is why I support ESAs and you should too.
School choice is not new. Historically school choice has meant families choosing a house based on the quality of the neighborhood school. Can’t afford to live in the “right” neighborhood? Too bad. Just go to the school the government assigns you to and hope it works out. Instead, ESAs put that decision where it belongs — with parents. Many will choose public schools because they better fit the needs of their child. But what about families whose child needs something different? ESAs provide those families with the choice that is currently denied them.
ESAs use only a portion of the funding our schools receive and allows parents to use those funds for private school tuition. Other taxpayer dollars remain with the public school even after the student leaves. Furthermore, with a recent amendment to Senate Bill 1647 that includes $128 million of new education funding, public school funding will increase on a per-student basis. Parents get a choice and public schools get more money.
Using taxpayer dollars at private organizations is nothing new. It is done every day with Medicare and Medicaid and even in education with Pell grants and the GI Bill. If we allow people to choose where they spend their taxpayer funded healthcare dollars, why wouldn’t we give them that same choice with something as important as their child’s education? School choice doesn’t favor one system over another. It simply empowers parents, many for the first time, to choose the school that best fits the needs of their child.
My wife and I are both products of public schools and understand their importance to a community. Both of my parents were public school educators. I admire the work they, and others like them, did to shape the minds of future generations. However, the reality remains that education funding is meant to benefit students, not school districts. It is past time we start prioritizing the children in our schools instead of the adults by funding students, not systems.
Chad Caldwell serves District 40 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. His district includes part of Enid and North Enid in Garfield County.
