By Stephen Jones
I write to defend the reporting of Kelci McKendrick who authored an article that appeared on the front page of the Enid News & Eagle concerning the candidacy of Judd Blevins for City Council for Ward One. A prominent minister and political figure in Garfield County has placed a lengthy critical statement on Facebook “responding” to the article of Jan. 8.
He identifies Mr. Blevins as someone who “loves Jesus and his country and has not one racist bone in his body.” Perhaps so, but it is difficult to reconcile the generalized description of Mr. Blevins with the activities attributed to him. Did he attend the rally at Charlottesville which clearly had racist and anti-Semitic expressions and at which an innocent passerby was killed? If so, what did he do? Though he is frequently called upon to do so, it is a point to remember that neither God nor Jesus Christ is a Republican or Democrat. And one may profess a love of Jesus and even his country and be a racist. Unfortunately for many people, those positions seem to be reconcilable.
To the point the critic makes about the Enid News & Eagle, Mr. Blevins is a political candidate and once a political candidate announces his candidacy, his record becomes of interest to the voting public. Mr. Blevins has injected himself into the political process by seeking election. The newspaper is in the business of reporting on activities of candidates for public office. Nothing Ms. McKendrick or the News & Eagle did is subject to any valid censure in this respect.
Secondly, the minister again intones that the two organizations mentioned in the article are “left-wing socialist organizations ...” elsewhere, they are described as “two leftist, socialists, activist organizations (who) would like to see the history, institutions, military and law-enforcement agencies of the United States disappear by tearing them apart.” Such accusations are beyond silly. They are untrue, meritless and false. One may disagree with them and their actions, but not every opponent of a Republican candidate, specialist interest group or organization is a “left-wing socialist” bent on “tearing down the country.”
Those bombastic accusations frequently and irresponsibly made in a political context are, in the words of William Shakespeare “Full of sound and fury and signify nothing.” As President Harry Truman said about politics, “If you don’t like the heat, stay out of the kitchen.”
Finally, unless Mr. Blevins accuses the Enid newspaper of a prejudicial presentation of his views, I notice that he did NOT deny that he was in Charlottesville, nor deny his membership in the organization, nor deny what they stood for or stand for. He and his supporters apparently are satisfied with pointing an accusing finger at the News & Eagle. But pointing the finger at someone means four fingers are pointing back at you.
Mr. Blevins has the opportunity to clarify his position instead of attacking, through surrogates, an institution that has served this community for over 100 years and is objective and fair in its reporting.
Stephen Jones is an attorney in Enid.
