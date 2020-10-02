Many Democrats are getting nervous about the upcoming presidential election. Ominous, extensively reported articles by two of the best in the business — the New Yorker’s Jeffrey Toobin and The Atlantic’s Barton Gellman — outline Boss Trump’s plot to keep control of the White House in 2021 no matter how the American people vote.
Trump is hardly making a secret of it. He’s pointedly refused to commit to “a peaceful transfer of power.”
“Well, we’re going to have to see what happens,” is how he answered the question. He added that after we “get rid of the ballots” — presumably mail-in ballots he’s been whining about for weeks — “there won’t be a transfer, frankly. There’ll be a continuation.”
Of course, Trump himself has always voted by mail, but then brazen hypocrisy is his standard operating mode. I
Gellman gets this part right in The Atlantic: “Let us not hedge about one thing. Donald Trump may win or lose, but he will never concede. Not under any circumstance. Not during the Interregnum and not afterward. If compelled in the end to vacate his office, Trump will insist from exile, as long as he draws breath, that the contest was rigged.”
First, it’s clear that even Trump understands he has virtually no chance of winning the national popular vote. He’s been polling in the low 40s, with no sign of change. To have any chance of prevailing in the Electoral College, he’s got to do the electoral equivalent of drawing to an inside straight all over again — winning a half-dozen so-called battleground states where he defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016 by the narrowest of margins.
At this writing, that looks highly unlikely. The latest polling in must-win Pennsylvania, for example, shows Trump trailing Joe Biden by 9 points. That’s a landslide. Trump’s down 10 in Wisconsin, 8 in Michigan. And so on.
So spare me the screeching emails in ALL CAPS, OK? Polls were actually quite accurate in 2016. Trump narrowly defeated the odds. It can happen. But he’s in far worse shape this time. Furthermore, early voting turnout is high, with Democrats outnumbering Republicans 2-to-1.
Hence, The Atlantic reports, “Trump’s state and national legal teams are already laying the groundwork for post-election maneuvers that would circumvent the results of the vote count in battleground states.”
The plan is clear. Because more Democrats than Republicans are choosing mail-in voting during the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump hopes to prevent those ballots from being counted by filing suits against a half-dozen states. Winning such lawsuits requires serious evidence of fraud. Trumpian bluster ain’t evidence.
The Atlantic also reports that GOP-controlled state legislatures are thinking about sending Trumpist delegations to the Electoral College regardless of the popular vote winner — theoretically constitutional but currently illegal.
Fat chance. If that’s the best they’ve got, they’ve got nothing.
