Thumbs up for Park Avenue Thrift generously providing a surprise $12,500 grant to Leonardo’s Children’s Museum, which will enable the museum to keep one of its most popular exhibits open until summer 2021.
Tracy Bittle, executive director at Leonardo’s, said the grant came at a crucial time for the children’s museum, which, like many nonprofits, has had a hard time raising needed funds during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This very grim year has hit many nonprofits very hard, and Leonardo’s is included,” Bittle said in a press release. “Seventy days of shutdown resulted in tremendous amounts of lost income, and currently the museum is only operating at approximately 30% as the pandemic lingers.”
Those hard financial times led Leonardo’s to expect to have to relinquish early The Oklahoma Museum Network’s popular Keva Block exhibit, which rotates through partner museums for a fee.
“This is a beautiful example of two nonprofit organizations working together to benefit Enid and northwest Oklahoma’s families,” Bittle said.
More thumbs up to a local 10-year-old boy who made Christmas cards for residents of The Commons.
On Dec. 18, 10-year-old Hudson Fuksa delivered 106 Christmas cards to the doors of the Health Care Center at The Commons, a United Methodist retirement community, for the residents there.
He, his dad Jesse Fuksa and his stepmom Brittany Fuksa spent four nights making and decorating the cards together, leaving messages full of Christmas spirit inside for residents at The Commons to read.
“In this time, think of all of those people who don’t have families who are able to come to them because nobody’s really allowed to come here,” Hudson Fuksa said. “I just hope (the cards) bring joy to their lives.”
Hudson Fuksa’s stepmother, Brittany Fuksa, said when Hudson, who actually used to visit The Commons as a preschooler and play bingo there, approached them with the idea, she was ecstatic.
“I think kids need to be able to spread the light, especially in this dark time, to show kindness still, and (Hudson) has got a huge heart,” Brittany Fuksa said.
Last, but not least, thumbs up to the community of Canton for rallying around a local family, after a seemingly simple basketball injury resulted in a 12-year-old girl suffering a flesh-eating infection, an extended hospitalization and at least 10 surgeries.
Bailey Hooten, a Canton Elementary School sixth-grader, suffered a small injury to her hand during an afternoon basketball game on Nov. 4.
Her mother, Candace Stinson, said a trip to the emergency room showed no serious injuries or cause for concern, and Bailey was sent home with a bandaged hand. But, the next morning, they were back in the ER after Bailey woke up in pain, her hand red, swollen and hot.
Before long, her entire arm began to swell, and she developed a fever, vomiting and excruciating pain. Doctors soon diagnosed Bailey with necrotizing fasciitis, a flesh-eating disease that occurs when bacteria enter the body through a break in the skin.
By that Friday, about 48 hours after the initial cut, Bailey was in an ambulance, headed for OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City for the first of at least 10 surgeries — Candace said her daughter likely will require more surgeries to reconstruct her hand.
Bailey spent about five weeks in the hospital recovering from the infection and her numerous surgeries. She just returned home Dec. 10
To help the family, supporters have organized a GoFundMe campaign, with a goal of raising $10,000. Visit www.tinyurl.com/BaileyHooten to view the campaign and donate.
