Thumbs up to Ethan Morris on his Eagle Scout project at Enid Woodring Regional Airport.
Visitors to Woodring now have a safe place to relax and watch airplanes taking off and landing.
Morris, 17, a Life Scout with Troop 11, of Enid, worked with a group of volunteers and other Scouts on March 26 to install 250 feet of fencing on the tarmac side of the airport terminal building, to create a fenced-in aircraft viewing area.
Morris, who’s been in Scouting for six years, said he was looking for a project to complete his Eagle Scout requirements, when he was made aware of the need for a safe place for the public to view airplanes from outside the terminal building.
It took about two months to raise the $2,000 in materials needed for the project.
More thumbs up to Kathy Ring and Christopher Parker for making protective gear for health care workers.
Ring, owner of Oklahoma Glass and Wallpaper of Enid, has custom-made more than 100 masks for hospital workers here and in Tulsa.
Parker, an Enid High School art teacher and owner of Red Dirt 3D, a 3D printing company, is asking for donations of materials he can use to make and donate face masks and face shield brackets for medical personnel.
If anyone has old projector transparency sheets, Parker said the clear acetate sheets can be used in the brackets he’s making, as a temporary replacement until more supplies of permanent face shields become available.
Parker said he also needs donations of 100% cotton cloth, or unused vacuum cleaner bags with hepa filters, both of which can be used to create filters in the face masks he’s making. Also needed is elastic that can be used for the face mask straps.
To donate to the project, go to the Red Dirt 3D Facebook page and send Parker a message.
This teamwork harkens back to the World War II era when families, church groups and organizations of all kinds collected goods in sparse supply and held fund-raising drives to support various aspects of the war effort.
Last, but not least, thumbs up to an Enid businessis planning an areawide prom for students.
The Prom Shop, 228 W. Randolph, will host a prom for the students from across Northwest Oklahoma.
The areawide prom will be held June 26 and 27, a Friday and Saturday, depending on current rules and proclamations. Each night is limited to 1,200 attendees.
Local businesses have said they would donate to help make the proposed event possible. Tickets to the prom will be around $10 to $15 per person, depending on how much support the event receives.
