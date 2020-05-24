Thumbs up for the recent drive-by parade designed to lift the spirits of nursing home and assisted-living facility residents.
A procession of more than 100 cars and hundreds of loved ones and well-wishers formed a drive-by parade Tuesday, to bring cheer to local nursing home residents and staff.
The parade gathered at Crosslin Park, then drove past waiting assemblies of nursing home residents at Golden Oaks, Brookdale, Garland Road and The Commons.
Participants in the parade included workers from several area hospice and home health companies, Enid Fire Department, Life EMS, several motorcycle clubs, Corvettes of Enid, residents’ family members and community members who just wanted to bring cheer to those in need.
More thumbs up to Picnic for Progress.
The Austin Box “12” Foundation hosted the sixth annual Picnic for Progress recently to raise awareness about prescription drug abuse and to take back unneeded drugs and needles for safe disposal.
Austin Box, an Enid native who played football for the University of Oklahoma, died of a prescription drug overdose in 2011.
Austin’s mother, Gail Box, founded the Austin Box “12” Foundation to bring awareness to the dangers of prescription drug abuse in Garfield County and Oklahoma. The foundation began hosting events to get the word out about the abuse epidemic.
Gail said she and other organizers wanted to make sure this year’s event still happened, in spite of social distancing restrictions due to COVID-19.
Instead of the traditional picnic, this year’s event was a drive-through affair, taking back drugs and needles, and handing out free hand sanitizer, masks and hot dogs.
“If you have prescription drugs in your home, it’s so important to store and use them appropriately,” Gail said, “and especially, with regard to this event, if you have unused, outdated or unnecessary prescription drugs in your home, it’s important to dispose of them appropriately.”
For information on the important work happening with the Austin Box “12” Foundation, visit https://www.austinbox 12foundation.com.
Last, but not least thumbs up to the Turnaround Achievers.
This year’s Turnaround Achievement program didn’t end with the annual breakfast for students, but five students were honored for making changes in their lives.
The program, started 27 years ago by the late Jack Tate, who owned Oakwood Bowl, annually recognizes students who were heading in the wrong direction but then decided to turn their lives around.
Usually, Oakwood Bowl and other area sponsors host a breakfast for the students and have their principal or counselor present them with a plaque and one year of free bowling. COVID-19 restrictions changed that this year, but each student honored still received a hand-delivered plaque.
The deserving students honored this year were: Samantha Byrd, Enid High School; Hemity Lolin Peter, Enid High School; Todd Hutchinson, Lincoln Academy; Elizabeth Anuntak, Longfellow Middle School; and Hayley Robinson, Waller Middle School.
Congrats to the students. And thanks to Oakwood Bowl for continuing Jack Tate’s legacy by keeping this meaningful community program going.
