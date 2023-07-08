When you’re going through critical medical treatment, but you live far away from the medical facility providing care, travel can sometimes take a toll.
That’s why some individuals and several churches helped set up Elisha House with one goal in mind – to help patients hold on to having a comfortable place to stay. The cost is very reasonable with a suggested $15 per night or $75 a week to cover utility costs.
Thumbs up to husband and wife team Matt and Lucinda Spann, who operate the Elisha House, as well as the churches and organizations that helped contribute to purchasing and maintaining the house to provide out-of-towners a place to stay when undergoing treatment at Enid medical facilities.
Even though it’s been in operation since 2016, organizers say they want more people to know about what it can offer.
This home-away-from-home is a welcome respite for patients traveling to Enid, which is a medical hub or Northwest Oklahoma. Thanks again to all who make this resource possible.
It was a night of fun, comedy and some good music as RSVP hosted its annual Lip Sync Battle last weekend at Stride Bank Center.
Several teams of local residents – and some individuals – took to the stage to entertain an enthusiastic crowd. Proceeds from the event benefit the Garfield County Elder Abuse Multidisciplinary Team. RSVP participates on this team, along with the district attorney, Enid PD, Adult Protective Services, OSBI, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and numerous banks and home health agencies.
First place was awarded to the Merry Murderesses; second place was awarded to Never Too Old to Do What You Love; and third place was awarded to YBling Trilogy.
The People’s Choice award went to the Merry Murderesses. Enid Fire Department was the recipient of the Slay It Don’t Spray It award.
Congrats to all the winners and thanks to all the participants for providing this great entertainment for a good cause.
Thumbs up to Cortney Kolb and also to a thriving partnership between Autry Technology student sthat is getting national recognition.
Kolb will graduate July 13 with an associate degree in applied science and respiratory care from Northern Oklahoma College. She is all smiles and confidence.
“I’ve been hired by the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. It is one of the top 10 medical centers for outcomes in the United States,” Kolb said. “I’m so excited about my future.”
Mayo Clinic was ranked in March by Newsweek magazine as the No. 1 hospital in the world.
Kolb’s degree and new job are a result of a partnership between Northern Oklahoma College and Autry Technology Center. While many college graduates across the nation are wondering about their next step, Kolb already has accepted an employment offer from the Mayo Clinic to join their staff as a registered respiratory therapist. Her job offer included a considerable bonus and benefit package along with moving expenses.
“Our program came to the attention of Mayo Clinic because of our state-leading outcomes,” said Autry Tech Respiratory Care Program Director Deryl Gulliford. “We have the highest pass rate on national board examinations, highest employment placement in the field and the lowest attrition rates in Oklahoma. We actually have the lowest attrition rates in the nation.”
This is another feather in the cap of Autry’s outstanding programs that help students achieve their dreams.
