Thumbs down to JCPenney for closing its doors for good at Oakwood Mall, after more than a century in business in Enid.
The store opened at Oakwood Mall in 1984 after leaving its original location across from the courthouse lawn in downtown Enid.
JCPenney was once the place to go downtown, said Lindy Chambers, Main Street Enid’s executive director from 2001 to 2012, who moved to Enid as a teenager in the early 1960s.
Stores such as JCPenney, Sears, Newman’s and Woolworth all called downtown Enid home and made the area a shopping destination — before malls sprung up across the United States in the 1980s, including in Northwest Oklahoma, and downtowns lost the attention of business owners and shoppers alike.
Fortunately, a bounty of boutiques selling wholesale-purchased retail apparel — mainly for women and children — have cropped up throughout downtown within the last several years, becoming a mini-market in Enid’s most prominent business neighborhood.
Thumbs Up to two local 4-H students: Bailey Hoeltzel from Kremlin-Hillsdale recipient of the Garfield County Hall of Fame Award and to Conner Quintero, Garber, recipient of the Oklahoma 4-H Catalyst for Change Award.
Hoeltzel is a nine-year 4-H member and a member of Oklahoma 4-H Key Club. He has served on the county and district leadership team and is a state project winner in science and technology. He will receive a $500 scholarship sponsored by the Herbert and Conner family, the traveling trophy, and his picture will be on display at the Garfield County Extension office for the next two years.
Quintero is an active teenager who devotes his time tocsports, academics and the 4-H Youth Development Program. A four-year member of Garber 4-H Club, Quintero is involved in many aspects of 4-H, including public speaking, health and fitness, and civic engagement.
Through his 4-H civic engagement project area, Quintero volunteers with 4RKids, a nonprofit organization in Enid that provides support to youth and adults with disabilities.
Both of these teens have made positive impacts in the community.
More thumbs up to Enid AM AMBUCS for giving away two specially designed AmTrykes at the Oklahoma City VA hospital — part of a growing program to serve disabled veterans.
Kent Clingenpeel, Amtryke coordinator for Enid AM AMBUCS, said the club decided several years ago to make veterans one of their focus groups “because there are a lot of disabled vets in the country.”
Clingenpeel said AMBUCS provides trykes for veterans who suffered amputations, traumatic brain injuries or spinal column damage in combat, but they also also serve those veterans who, because of age and other factors, just need a better way to exercise to improve their health.
Air Force veteran Susan Hiler was introduced to the AmTryke program through the Therapeutic Recreation Clinic at the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System, where she is working to increase her strength and stamina to better live with her arthritis.
