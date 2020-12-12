Thumbs up people running for office in our local election early in 2021.
Enid voters in Wards 3, 4 and 6 will elect commissioners in the Feb. 9 election, along with a winner in the Ward 3 recall election for Commissioner Ben Ezzell, who would then term out in May.
All three Enid City Commission ward races — excluding the Ward 3 regular election — will have at least three candidates on the ballot.
On the Enid Public Schools Board of Education, Offices 1 and 6 are up for reelection.
School board elections are slated for other public school districts in Garfield County, including Drummond, Waukomis, Autry Technology Center, Cimarron, Chisholm, Covington-Douglas, Garber, Kremlin-Hillsdale and Pioneer-Pleasant Vale.
We appreciate the Garfield County Election Board and its continued dedication to fair and safe elections.
Congrats to all candidates for putting hats in the ring! We need strong leadership in our community.
More thumbs up to Elaine Johns for her honor and money from AARP.
Elaine Johns, executive director of Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park, recently was honored by AARP for her volunteer work on behalf of veterans.
The 2020 Andrus Awards and Volunteer Celebration virtually honored Oklahomans age 50-plus for their dedicated volunteer work across the state. The Andrus Award is named in honor of AARP founder Dr. Ethel Percy Andrus and is the highest honor presented by AARP, according to an AARP press release.
Along with the Andrus Award, AARP is donating $3,000 to the Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park in Johns’ name.
Warner has worked tirelessly for years on behalf of veterans and is the driving force behind the whole Woodring veterans' project. This recognition is well-deserved.
Last, but not least, thumbs up for thousands of people tuning in online Dec. 8 evening for a chance at $15,000 in winnings during the 17th annual Candy Cane Cash drawing.
Due to COVID-19, the drawing was conducted virtually this year. The audience of shoppers watched from home on televisions, computer screens, laptops and cell phones and called in winning tickets. Winners then texted a photo of their ticket for confirmation.
Emily Hall, Miss Northern Oklahoma College Enid for the second consecutive year, drew the tickets, with two $500 winners, two $1,000 winners, one $2,000 winner, one $2,500 winner and one grand prize $7,500 winner.
Anita Chance held the winning ticket and took home the grand prize of $7,500, receiving her ticket from Jumbo Foods. She said she plans to spend the winnings on bills and Christmas gifts for her family.
Chance, who has participated in the drawing for all 17 years, said she hasn’t worked since February and takes care of her 90-year-old father, so the winning comes at just the right time.
“It’s unbelievable,” Chance said. “This is wonderful.”
The popular event promotes shopping locally, which is especially needed now in the midst of the pandemic. It is a lot of work, but it pays dividends for not only the prize winners, but also local merchants, who, after all, are the lifeblood of our retail economy.
