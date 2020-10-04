I want to thank Bridget Nash for that beautiful piece (“Just expressing himself: At 95, Dennis Porter is something of an Enid legend,” Sept. 6, Enid News & Eagle) about Dennis Porter.
His spellbinding stories and really great poems of a wonderful life well-lived are a joy to sit and listen to. I could listen for hours or until he gets tired to go on.
I hope he realizes how special he is.
Heaven is forever, so it figures that it should be full of people you’d enjoy spending forever with.
Dennis is definitely one of those people, but I hope he sticks around for a long, long while so we can enjoy him as much as possible.
A legend, yes, and so much more.
Happy birthday, my poet friend.
James C. Arnold
Waukomis
