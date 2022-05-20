What seemed like would be a normal day didn’t quite develop into being normal.
I knew I had a medical appointment at the VA for a second shingles shot and I needed postage stamps. So I went about the process of getting ready and left at the proper time to take care of both needs.
After making a stop or two en route, my wife called and said the VA had called relating for me not to come because they were all out of vaccines. So, I go to the post office outlet and ask for a book of stamps. I’m sorry the clerk said, we are all out of stamps and won’t have any until the following day. I’m thinking, well it’s not just baby formula, it’s everything.
Gosh in my 87 years, I never dreamed you would go to a post office outlet and not be able to get postage stamps. I guess the supply chain has a link or two that has come loose. Thank goodness my wife and I had our babies when times were normal. Of course back then there was no such thing as baby formula. You had to have a cow.
Larry Zerger, Enid
