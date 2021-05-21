Thumbs up to all the 2021 graduating classes in northwest Oklahoma. This is an exciting time of year, and its especially remarkable this year to have mostly traditional commencement ceremonies. The Class of 2021 has been through a lot the last 15 months. All the school shutdowns, the virtual learning, the quarantines and the uncertainty have really taken a toll on these students. However, being able to finally celebrate together under mostly normal circumstances is definitely something to be thankful for. We wish these students all the success as they move forward. Congratulations!
Speaking of pandemic challenges for students, thumbs up to the Enid High School students participating in “Students Helping Other Kids” in raising money to help families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. The group, called SHOK, raised more than $1,000 to assist families who faced hardships because of the pandemic. The money was donated to the United Way, and they will be added to the organization’s COVID-19 Response Fund. It's great to see students willing to help others, and we're proud of them.
Thumbs up. Garfield County continues to make progress in the fight against COVID, and it’s good news that the county is in the “green” category this week as far as risk levels go for the virus. According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s COVID-19 Risk Level System, 40 Oklahoma counties are in the low, or “yellow,” risk level and 37, including a majority of Northwest Oklahoma, are in the new normal, or “green,” risk level. Last week, only one county, Okmulgee, was in the moderate, or “orange” risk level. We're making progress, and that's good news for all Oklahomans.
Thumbs Up to U.S. Rep. Stephanie Bice for breaking with the GOP delegation to support the creation of a national commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol complex. Bice is correct in saying that it is important that the commission’s work not interfere with ongoing criminal investigations, but there is much more that must be known about the circumstances surrounding that day and why Capitol Police were so unprepared. Her reasoning includes having an equal conservative voice that will prevent a one-sided partisan narrative in such an investigation.
