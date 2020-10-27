Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Icy conditions with periods of freezing rain. Significant icing likely. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Light freezing rain this evening...mixing with rain overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%.