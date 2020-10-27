Twenty years ago, we worked together to create something unique among the 50 states — with an overwhelming vote of support we passed a Constitutional Amendment creating the Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, commonly called TSET.
State Question 814 significantly defunds TSET. Today the fund receives 75% of the payments from the tobacco industry and the Legislature gets 25%. If 814 passes, that will be flipped and the Legislature will get the 75% instead of TSET. That is not what the people voted for 20 years ago.
Bullet points below, but if you already know this is a bad idea, with the leadership of the American Cancer Society, a political action committee has been created to try to stop this from happening.
Why?
• In the last 20 years, TSET has been largely responsible for reducing smoking rates 10 times faster than comparative states.
• Youth smoking has been cut in half.
• As a result, we have saved an estimated $1.24 billion in medical costs, not to mention an estimated 42,000 lives.
• Over 400,000 Oklahomans have accessed the Help Line to quit smoking.
• TSET has invested in cancer research with major support to the Stephenson Cancer Center. That investment was instrumental in generating an additional $182.5 million in research dollars coming to Oklahoma.
• TSET has partnered with the Physician Manpower Training Commission to place doctors in rural Oklahoma; 54% of them stay.
• TSET’s operating budget last year was $49.5 million — Big Tobacco annually spends $172.2 million, in Oklahoma, marketing their products.
Obviously, the Legislature needs to come up with the 10% match to fund the Medicaid expansion. They do not need to fund that medical program by taking money from another medical program with a winning track record. These are not tax dollars; they are payments from the tobacco industry in recompense for the great damage they have done to the health of Oklahomans over decades.
This is a short-term problem; SQ 814 is a permanent change.
After the first year, the $1.5 to $2 billion that our match will bring in to the state will generate enough tax revenue to cover the 10% match.
Oklahoma Policy Institute has identified over a half dozen other sources of money to get us through this short-term problem (even shorter because the match will be due on a monthly basis after the expansion goes into effect).
TSET spends only the earnings off the Trust, so the only way TSET can expand its research grants and its anti-smoking efforts is by growing the Trust Corpus. SQ 814 cripples its ability to do that.
Taking the money from TSET is an easy fix for the Legislature, but it is very bad public policy and should be defeated.
Edmondson the former attorney general of Oklahoma.
