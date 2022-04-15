Hedges Speech and Hearing will hold their annual silent movie night fundraiser at 7 p.m., April 29, at Gaslight Theatre.
“Silent Nite on the Town” will feature silent movie comedies, free popcorn, a cash bar and a raffle. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the movies start at 7 p.m.
Single tickets are $15, two tickets for $25 or four tickets for $40. Tickets are available in advance at Visit Enid or will be available at the door.
All funds raised during the event will help fund Hedges’ mission to provide speech, language and hearing therapy in Northwest Oklahoma.
Sponsors include Park Avenue Thrift, Stride Bank, Security National Bank, United Way of Enid and NW Oklahoma, Beeline Heating & Air, Campbell, Shaffer & Company.
Coulter Chiropractic, Dennis Plumbing, Dr. Barry and Roxanne Pollard, Edward Jones, Frank and Carmen Ball, INTEGRIS Health, Larry and Kay Kiner, Mary Lee Nafus (memorial), NBC Bank, Rick’s Pharmacy, St. Matthews Episcopal Church and The Commons.
