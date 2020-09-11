This is a response to the Sept. 8 Enid News & Eagle article, “Ezzell recall petition hearing moved to October.”
I’d like to offer a point to clarify the issue before the City of Enid.
Enid City Attorney Carol Lahman is reported to have said, “there is nothing in the city charter that said the commission couldn’t have tabled the vote.”
This is a breathtaking statement to be made by the sole legal counsel retained by the city of Enid and disappointingly was not followed up by your reporter.
The article accurately describes the charter’s instructions for setting a date for the recall election and the supremacy of state law in the process.
But the article concludes with a shrug, “There is no mention in the city charter of tabling or not tabling a city commission’s election date vote.”
The commission has adopted a reckless view of the law, and it should be concerning to the people of Enid.
Imagine you were pulled over for speeding and informed the officer that while the speed limit is clearly posted on a sign, the sign didn’t mention what other speeds were allowed. I assure you that such a permissive legal interpretation will not work for the common people of Enid.
It is a right reserved only for those with the power to exalt themselves above the law.
The commission unanimously voted to table the resolution, which denied Ward 3 voters the opportunity to vote for a commissioner on the November ballot. It is no surprise such a body would choose to champion themselves over the rights of the people.
I urge my fellow citizens to call and email the mayor and your commissioner and insist they submit themselves to the law by setting Feb. 9 for the Ward 3 recall election
Emily Hladik
Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.