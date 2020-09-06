Thumbs down to the ne’er-do-wells who stole the tools recently from the CDSA YouthBuild program, and thumbs up to the kind folks who donated tools to replace what was lost.
This is a program for youth who are trying to learn a trade and make something of themselves. The folks who stole $3,200 worth of tools are apparently trying to make something of themselves, too — prison inmates.
According to an Enid Police Department report, sometime between Aug. 21 and 27, someone broke into a trailer parked in the 2700 block of East Cypress belonging to community program.
Items reported missing include a cutting tools, two nail guns, a brushless hammer drill combo kit, a cordless circular saw, cordless reciprocating saw, an impact driver, a corded Skill saw, a worm drive circular saw, a framing nail gun, a trim nailer, a brad nailer, compressor with hose and extension cord and a corded half-inch drill. The swivel hasp to the trailer was cut with the lock left intact. The estimated value of the items taken is $3,290.
Those with information about this or any crime can submit a tip anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233, going to the website at https://www.enid.org/services/police or texting 847411, typing EPDTIP and then a message in the text box or using the app Enid PD.
Tipsters will not be required to testify nor identified. Those with information leading to an arrest or prosecution of a crime could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
Thumbs up to local Red Cross volunteers traveling to help those affected by Hurricane Laura.
Enid volunteers were among a team of more than 40 Red Cross team members from Kansas and Oklahoma helping Gulf Coast residents impacted by the storm.
Laura struck the Gulf Coasts of eastern Texas and Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane on Aug. 20, claiming lives, destroying homes and businesses and setting records as one of the strongest storms to ever strike Louisiana.
Janet Cordell, who serves as the Red Cross medical services lead for Oklahoma, recommended donating to American Red Cross, or to a faith-based or credible nonprofit to help those in need. If you are part of a denomination that works directly with sister churches in the affected area, Cordell said that also is a good way to make a positive impact.
She advised if you want a donation to go to a specific disaster, such as Hurricane Laura, to specify that in the payment.
Several nonprofit ranking services, including Charity Navigator, at https://www.charitynavigator.org, provide rankings of nonprofits, their finances and effectiveness.
And, Cordell said, the Red Cross always is looking for more volunteers.
For information on volunteering with the Red Cross, or to donate, visit https://www.redcross.org/local/oklahoma.html.
More thumbs up to the Enid AM AMBUCS for presenting a new Amtryke to a stroke survivor during a recent ceremony at Oakwood Country Club.
The club presented the specially designed tryke to Jim Toews, who suffered a stroke in June 2019, and still has limited use of the right side of his body.
Toews’ friend and Enid AM AMBUCS member Rob Houston said the club was glad to be able to present him with an Amtryke, to help Toews on his path to recovery.
For more information on Enid AM AMBUCS, or to contribute to their worthwhile efforts, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/EnidAMAmbucs.
