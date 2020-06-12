The badge and oath are not license to bully, abuse or murder. The badge and oath are about protecting each person, upholding the law that was written to protect each person.
Any officer who bullies and abuses using their authority should be fired, not suspended. Any officer who uses their authority to murder should be prosecuted not just fired.
Any officer who remains quiet or witnesses abuse should be fired, not suspended. Any officer who stands by when a citizen is murdered should be prosecuted as an aide and abettor to murder.
The police union was to help officers gain support from city office management, but when the union defends officers who bully, abuse and murder, it should be disbanded by law.
I believe most police officers have integrity and are good. There are some in our police forces who are no more than the KGB, the Stasi, the special forces of bin Laden, the secret police of any dictators. You officers are thugs, and those who stand by the thugs are thugs, and the union that demands blindness and cooperation is a threat to our country, the union that supports criminal officers is the old world Mafia.
We don’t need to disband or defund the police forces — we must demand accountability by prosecuting the criminal officers, and firing the bullies and abusers, and disbanding the corrupt unions who support and enable abuse and murder.
Martha Hodgden
Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.